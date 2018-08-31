Pete Davidson in Aretha Franklin Funeral Pictures

Aretha Franklin’s funeral pictures are in and they show a host of celebrities in attendance including SNL’s Pete Davidson, along with Ariana Grande and Bill Clinton. Davidson was there along with Grande, whom he has been engaged to since June 2018. Grande performed the song, “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” at the service.

Franklin’s funeral was held in Detroit on August 31 at the Greater Grace Temple. Franklin passed away earlier in August after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Local media picked up the moment that Pete Davidson and Grande arrived at the church:

VIDEO: @ArianaGrande and Pete Davidson arrive at Aretha Franklin's funeral in Detroit. https://t.co/mMLJIkak25 pic.twitter.com/00krfcLqm1 — Local 4 WDIV Detroit (@Local4News) August 31, 2018

Grande was then shown with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton:

Ariana Grande bonding with Hillary Clinton. pic.twitter.com/URSjK0oopg — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) August 31, 2018

The day before her performance at Franklin’s funeral, Grande was a guest on Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio show. Grande talked about her and Davidson’s first kiss saying via US Weekly, “It was sick. It was so dope. It was so cute. He asked me for permission to kiss me.” Grande continued, “It’s kind of complicated, because it wasn’t too naughty of a kiss but it was like, there was so much in there, you know? It was really sweet, but it was also really sexy.”

While also talking about their relationship in August, Davidson told Variety about his proposal to Grande saying, “I didn’t want to do something corny. We were in bed hanging. After watching a movie, I was like, “Will you marry me?” It was really dope.”