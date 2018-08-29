Rapper Lil Pump Arrested in Miami: What You Need to Know

Rap star Lil Pump was arrested in Miami on Wednesday, August 29th. The musician, whose real name is Gazzy Garcia, was pulled over by police while driving a white Rolls Royce. It was not immediately clear what prompted police to stop Lil Pump. TMZ captured images of the rapper standing behind the police cruiser in handcuffs.

Garcia was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami. According to inmate records, Lil Pump was arrested because he was not supposed to be behind the wheel. He does not have a valid driver’s license.

Lil Pump was all smiles for the mug shot picture. He was booked at 5:44 p.m. Bond was set at $500, but according to the Department of Corrections website, that amount could change.

This is the second time this year Lil Pump has been arrested. In February, he called police to his home in Los Angeles. He claimed that three black men had tried to break in and fired a single shot through the front door. But officers quickly discovered that the gunshot was fired from inside the home. They also said Pump had fabricated the story about intruders. People reported that officers also found a .38 Glock handgun in the bushes below the apartment.

Lil Pump was arrested and taken to a juvenile detention facility, because he was 17 years old at the time. (He turned 18 on August 17). He was charged with illegal discharge of a firearm. CBS Los Angeles also reported that detectives seized marijuana from the home after obtaining a search warrant.

Lil Pump became well-known in August 2017 after the release of his self-titled debut album. His first major hit was the song “Gucci Gang,” which has since gone platinum. The official music video for the song has attracted more than 778 million views.

It peaked on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart in the #3 spot. “Gucci Gang” is 2:04, making it the shortest song to reach the top 10 of the Billboard chart in more than 40 years. (Dickie Goodman’s “Mr. Jaws,” released in 1975, was 2:02). Lil Pump’s net worth is estimated to be about $4 million.