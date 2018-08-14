Rapper Spitta Announces He is Going to be a Father

Rapper Spitta, also known professionally as Curren$y, announced Tuesday morning that he is going to be a father. Spitta posted a picture of himself and the mother of his child on Instagram, holding her baby bump, with the caption “Put a baby in her bro!!! (Yall’s voice),” putting Spitta’s Twitter fans are in baby overdrive.

Spitta, whose real name is Shante Scott Franklin, is an American rapper and one of the original members of Young Money Entertainment, a label founded by Lil Wayne. In 2011, Franklin founded the label Jet Life Recordings.

Known for his hit singles such as “Scared of Monsters,” “Jet Life,” and “Chasin’ Papers,” Spitta has released thousands of songs since starting his career in 2004. The rapper has a massive following, with thousands of people flooding Twitter to congratulate Spitta on his big news.

“SPITTA BOUTA HAVE A KID & IDK WHY IM CRYING,” Twitter user Limitless wrote. Several other users also posted their excitement for the rapper, with many claiming they wanted to cry tears of joy over the news.

Other fans just congratulated Spitta and wished him good fortune for the future with his new baby. Walk Forest Walk wrote: “Congratulations [Spitta] on your kid many blessing to you and your new family man been listening to you for a while and proud to see you go from artist to boss and now to father good luck.”

Others joked about Spitta releasing nothing but “dad raps” from this day forward.

“When you realize that Spitta gon have nothing but dad raps, but you’re happy he’s gonna be a dad” Akim Hamlet wrote.

“We getting dad lyrics from Spitta in the coming years,” Chimaek added.

