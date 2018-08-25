Rebel Wilson’s Weight Loss Is Apparent in Slimmed Down Photos

Rebel Wilson has been working hard to lose some weight and her hard work has been paying off.

Wilson was at the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) event on Thursday, August 23, where she took home her very first MPAA award for her work in The Hustle. She shared a couple of pictures from the evening, and fans couldn’t get over just how incredible she looked.

“Rebel you have always been beautiful. You look so healthy and happy,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Is it just me or did she lose a crap ton of weight?” asked a second.

“You have lost so much weight,” echoed a third. You can check out the photos of Wilson below.

Wilson has been using social media to share some of the activities that she has been trying out. Whether she’s going on a hike or playing tennis, she is always doing her best to stay active. On Friday, August 24, Wilson posted the following Boomerang to Instagram, just after playing some tennis.

Happy Friday! Yew! I got up early and played some tennis! 🎾 pic.twitter.com/NOZYMUCLBG — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) August 24, 2018

Wilson has been on a healthy journey for a couple of years now. Back in 2016, for example, she spent a few days at The Ranch, a luxury weight loss, wellness, and fitness retreat, located in Malibu, California. At the time, she let her fans know that she had an awesome experience — and that she lost 8 pounds!

“OMG just finished 4 fantastic days at #TheRanch4.0 … so challenging but very rewarding! Not to mention I lost 8 pounds from marathon king over the four days,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.