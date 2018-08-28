Pickle Rick Giveaway: A Look at the Handmade ‘Rick and Morty’ Figurine

The ‘Rick and Morty’ Pickle Rick giveaway is coming to a close, but you still have until 11:59 p.m. on August 31 to enter. Adult Swim is giving away 50 limited edition, handmade Pickle Rick figures. Adult Swim sent one to me so I could see the quality of the figure, and I believe it’s worth taking a couple seconds to enter the contest. But, the contest isn’t showing up on every browser, so you might have to try a few different browsers before one works for you. Here are more details.

You can enter the contest simply by visiting GetPickleRick.com and then clicking on the pink banner that reads “Click Here to Enter.” The contest has been going on since May 11 and ends August 31, 2018 at 11:59:59 p.m. Eastern. It’s open to anyone age 18 and up who is a resident of the U.S. All you have to do is enter your name and email to register for the contest.

But there’s one problem: I’m noticing that the website doesn’t work on every browser. It didn’t work on my Mac when I pulled it up on Chrome. It does however work on Safari and on iOS devices. So my advice is that if the webpage won’t come up for you (or if all you see is a mostly blank black page and not the image at the top of this article), just try opening the page in a different browser and it should work.

Adult Swim was kind enough to send me a Pickle Rick figurine so I could see what they’re giving away for myself (along with some pickle brine and vodka, which was very nice.) Here’s what the figure looks like. First, it will likely come in a bag like this:

And it will be on a stand that shows what number it is in the limited edition series. Only 250 of these were made, and 50 are being given away in the contest. I’m super excited about mine, and am going to enjoy the conversation starter piece. :)

You’ve got to admit, it looks pretty nice:

Here’s a closer look. It’s handmade and looks very nice on a mantle or in a display case. I’m pretty excited about mine! :)

Adult Swim also sent me a couple other party favors to go with the Pickle Rick, including this very nice mason jar. I’m not sure if the jar will come with giveaway though, because my jar also had the pickle brine and vodka.

So that is what the Pickle Rick limited edition figure looks like, in case you were wondering. Are you going to enter the contest? Let other fans know in the comments below.