Rita Ora Bares All in Braless Instagram Snap

Somebody pass me the water A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Aug 16, 2018 at 10:50pm PDT

Rita Ora is at it again.

The 27-year-old posed braless for a stunning Instagram pic taken in London on Friday. She captioned the snap, “Somebody pass me the water.”

Fans went nuts for the revealing photo, and within 9 hours, it had garnered more than 272,000 likes, with comments like, “I need to look like this😔” and “I can pass you my heart if you want. I don’t need it.”

Ora has been posting a stream of sensual Instagram pics recently and she’s certainly had the beauteous backdrops to accompany them, as she travels the globe for a series of summer music festivals. On Thursday, she was in Malta, and before that, she was in Varna, Bulgaria.

Drip Drip A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Aug 14, 2018 at 9:05am PDT

Next up, the songstress will be heading to New York City, where she’ll be part of a free kickoff concert on Sunday for the MTV Music Video Awards. The host of Sunday’s event will be supermodel and activist Winnie Harlowe.

Ora is up for the best dance category at this year’s VMAs for the song “Lonely Together” with Avicii. Multiple outlets have reported that Rita is believed to be performing the song during Monday’s ceremony. An insider told The Sun, “She has spoken about him on stage while performing the song but she was thrilled when the VMAs said they would like her to do something at the ceremony.”

After the Swedish musicians death nearly four months ago, Ora took to Twitter to share her condolences. She wrote, “I have no words. I remember how amazing it was to make Lonely Together and it felt like just yesterday we were talking. Condolences to Avicii’s family, friends, and the fans who supported him. May he rest in peace. Heartbroken.”

Other artists expected to take the stage include Logic, Shawn Mendes, Ariana Grande, and Jennifer Lopez. Grande will be performing her single “God Is a Woman” for the first time.

Cardi B is leading in the number of nominations this year, with 10 nods, followed closely by Beyoncé and Jay-Z, with 8. Childish Gambino and Drake follow with seven nominations each.

One of the most competitive categories this year is for the Video of the Year. The nominees go as follows: The Carters for “APES**T”, Cardi B and Bruno Mars for “Finesse”, Drake for “God’s Plan”, Camila Cabello and Young Thug for “Havana”, Ariana Grande for “No Tears Left to Cry”, and Donald Glover for “This is America.”