Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Drama With Baby Mama Jen Harley on ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his baby mama, girlfriend Jen Harley, have had many issues since the birth of their little girl. Harley was even arrested. And, much of it plays out this season on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. According to DJ Pauly D, the cast stood behind Ortiz-Magro this season, while last season they were more supportive of Harley, as Ortiz-Magro struggled with the relationship.

Pauly D explained to Us Weekly that, “It puts us in a weird position, you know, when your friend has somebody and you see that significant other’s treating them bad, you’re like, you have to like this person because they’re going to be back with them, that’s how we are with her … She’s treating him like this, we have to like like her, if he likes her. It’s just a weird situation, but it’s not for us to really like, it’s for him. We support Ronnie. 100 percent.”

Mike Sorrentino added, “We are trying to support him in what he was going through, but it changed a lot during the season.”

Fortunately for cast member Deena Nicole Cortese, she was not present for all the Ortiz-Magro and Harley drama. She found out she was pregnant and was home in New Jersey when it all went down. Cortese revealed to Us Weekly, “I missed them, but after hearing about the Ron drama, my first trimester was tough because I was sick all the time. Yeah, I had such morning sickness throughout the entire day so I was, like, it was a blessing I didn’t go … Because I would probably be sick, then you’d be dealing with the whole Ronnie thing. The heat, it was just gonna be, like, a lot. So I was just happy to be back with them in Jersey and I felt, like, ‘OK, I’m home in my safe spot.’”

Ortiz-Magro and Harley got into a physical altercation in Las Vegas while filming season 2 of the show. The couple also got into a fight in a car. As a result, Ortiz-Magro was briefly dragged from the vehicle and Harley was arrested for domestic violence, according to People. The couple also fought over social media, when an explosive Instagram video of Ortiz-Magro was posted by Harley.

During a recent special on MTV with the season 2 cast of the show, Ortiz-Magro was absent, but he did a video call into the studio. He said that he’s focusing on being a parent right now and that he and Harley are taking their relationship day by day. So, they are still together.

The current season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation kicks off with the birth of Ortiz-Mago’s little girl, Ariana Skye. The cast gushes over little Ariana and even Vinny Guadagnino started getting baby fever, joking, “That’s it, I’m having a baby! Holding this little innocent life, it was just an amazing feeling honestly. Her little cheek like, rested in my neck and I was just melting.”

According to People, Guadagnino also said, ahead of the new season, that, “There’s no one that does relationship drama better than Ron.”