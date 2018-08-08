Jessica Origliasso, Ruby Rose’s Ex-Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jessica Origliasso and Ruby Rose broke up in April 2018. Since then, Rose has remained quiet about her dating prospects.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Origliasso Is a Member of ‘The Veronicas’ Along With Her Twin Sister, Lisa Origliasso

Ogliasso and her twin sister, Lisa, are the founding members of their band The Veronicas. The Veronicas have yielded multiple number one hits for both the Australia and US charts, with their song “Untouched” surpassing 50 million views on YouTube.

Jessica said to The Guardian of her band formation, “We’ve been asked a lot about where we met and I say ‘the womb’. They look at us funny like we’re just trying to give them shit and I’m like, ‘No, we really did meet in the womb, we’re twins.'”

2. Origliasso & Her Sister Became Embroiled in a Public Feud About Marriage Equality in 2017

In 2017, Origliasso became involved in a public disagreement with her sister and band partner about the state of marriage equality in Australia. The situation became public when Rose tweeted (and then deleted shortly after), “So glad to see Lisa Origliasso screaming in excitement about the yes vote after telling us she thinks we should feel ‘lucky’ we don’t get stoned to death like they do in other countries and to get over it a few months ago. Really warms my heart.”

In response, Lisa Origliasso tweeted, “I may not have struggled with an inner turmoil, but that doesn’t mean I haven’t struggled with people close to me, degrading my sexuality because of their own personal judgments or ignorance. People can publicly support the LGBT community, but behind closed doors inflict deep pain because of their own inability to accept or understand you as a part of that community. That can be a particularly difficult and heartbreaking experience. But one that has been a private and real struggle in my life.”

Shortly following this dispute, The Veronicas announced they would be postponing the release of future music. In a statement, Lisa Origliasso confirmed that Rose had been talking to her, and said,

“This past week I have been accused of making intolerant statements and holding intolerant views.” Lisa said. “I did not make those statements and I do not hold those views. Sexuality has never played a factor in my acceptance of people or their relationships. ““This past week I have been accused of making intolerant statements and holding intolerant views.” Lisa said. “I did not make those statements and I do not hold those views. Sexuality has never played a factor in my acceptance of people or their relationships. I have and always will continue to show my unwavering support for the LGBTI community with pride and continue to celebrate love, acceptance and tolerance within our country and community.”

3. Origliasso Recently Got a Tattoo For Her Mother, Who Is Battling Dementia

The Veronicas’ mother, Colleen, was recently diagnosed with Lewy Body dementia last year, after several years of doctors being unable to find a proper diagnosis. In a statement, the Veronicas both said,

“After several years of misdiagnosis, our mum Coleen has finally (been) given a diagnosis of Lewy Body Dementia with progressive supranuclear palsy,’ the twins said in a statement. It has been an incredibly heartbreaking and frustrating time trying to find a definitive diagnosis. We have had incredible support from friends and family.”

Shortly after, Jessica Origliasso debuted her new tattoo of her mother’s name on her back.

4. Fans Initially Believed Rose and Origliasso’s Breakup to Be a Prank

Because Ruby Rose announced her split from Origliasso on Twitter on April Fools Day, fans immediately thought that Rose was pulling their legs. Rose tweeted, “Break ups are always incredibly hard on the people involved. But I can only be grateful for the experiences we shared. It’s with a heavy heart to share that Jess and I parted ways a few months ago.”

The breakup marked just under two years of dating, as Rose and Origliasso began dating in 2016 after Rose, wrote, directed and starred in The Veronicas’ song “On Your Side.”

Origliasso did not publicly comment on the breakup at the time. However, fans had been speculating about the status of their relationship for months, as Origliasso unfollowed Rose on all social media accounts in December, as well as deleting all of their photos together.

5. Origliasso Declared That She Was “Like a Phoenix” in the Wake of Her Breakup With Rose

A few weeks after Rose’s announcement that she and Origliasso had split, Origliasso posted a short message to her Instagram story: “Hey guys, thank you for all of the messages of love this week. I’ve just been taking some quiet time to myself. But I’m back and excited to share with you all what’s coming next. Like a phoenix. Love, me.”