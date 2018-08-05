Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s Latest Relationship Rumors

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian may have three children together and they may star on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but the two have moved on separately in their dating lives – both with younger lovers. Over the summer of 2017, Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with boyfriend Younes Bendjima came out to the public and, around the same time, Disick was reported to be hanging out with Lionel Richie’s daughter Sofia, according to People. When the news first broke about Disick dating a then 18-year-old Richie, Richie spoke out on social media, confirming the two were “just homies”. Clearly, they didn’t stay friends for that long and they took their relationship to another level.

At the beginning of the courtship, in an interview with People, an insider said that Richie and Disick are almost always together. Richie has even been photographed out with Disick and his children. The source also stated that, “It’s obvious she looks up to Scott. She constantly giggles around him. They are very flirty. Scott takes care of her, opens the car door and pays for everything.”

In May and June 2018, Us Weekly reported that Disick and Richie had briefly split and that Disick was spotted out with another woman. But, Richie and Disick reportedly got back together, as a source said, “They are now back together and Scott isn’t done with her. Sofia had a strange weekend and Scott and her are working through things.” Cheating rumors swirled and Richie’s famous father, Lionel, reportedly was not happy. The source stated that, “[Lionel] said he is going to cut her off and write her out of his will if she continues her relationship with Scott as he thinks he’s extremely toxic for her.” In the past, Lionel Richie has implied to the media that he was hoping his daughter’s relationship with Disick wouldn’t last for too long.

An insider also reported to E! News that, “Scott and Sofia did break up for two whole days, and are now back together … Lionel and her family encouraged the split and are very upset and disappointed that she decided to get back with him. Scott begged for her back and wanted to make things right with her. He felt bad that he had a drunken episode and made many promises to Sofia that he could make it right. Scott is very good at convincing that he ‘has changed’ or ‘will change’ and Sofia does love him. She believes in him.” Over the years, Disick has had struggles with alcohol and had many incidents that built up to the demise of his relationship with the mother of his kids, Kourtney Kardashian.

According to People, on June 4, 2018, when the couple’s break up reports came out to the media, Disick attempted to debunk the rumors by writing on his Instagram story, “We had no idea we even broke up but thanks for thinking of us.”

Lately, the rumors have taken a positive turn, as Disick and Richie are supposedly moving in together, as reported by Observer.