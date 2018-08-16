Selena Gomez Posts Stunning, Rare Bikini Photo to Instagram

On her Instagram story Wednesday evening, Selena Gomez posted a picture of her in a blue and green bikini, looking into the distance while on a moving boat.

Gomez has often been lauded for her total honesty and authenticity as a celebrity, and this photo is no different.

Gomez very rarely posts a picture of herself in a bathing suit or in similarly stripped down scenarios, and in the wake of Justin Bieber’s engagement to Hailey Baldwin she’s stayed off the radar, and has been seen with friends in a variety of locations since then.

Gomez didn’t caption the photo since it’s an Instagram story, though it’s likely her fans will have plenty to say. However, she did post three other photos from the same day, showcasing that same blue and green bikini, which she accessorized with gold hoops and an all-natural hairstyle.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Aug 15, 2018 at 5:19pm PDT

Naturally, Gomez’s fanbase freaked out to her photos. One Instagram user commented, “Holy Hell the pinnacle of hotness is back😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍”

Another commented, “YES KWEEN OMFG YOU ARE GORGEOUS MAMAS 😍”

Still another commented, “IM CRYING”