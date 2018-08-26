‘Sharp Objects’: What Time & Channel Does the Finale Air in the U.S. & U.K.?

The highly acclaimed Sharp Objects series, starring Amy Adams, is coming to a conclusion tonight. The series is based on the popular novel by Gillian Flynn. The story follows newspaper journalist Camille Preaker, who returns to her hometown to report on a series of brutal murders. All your questions will be answered tonight, but considering how intense the show is, don’t expect those answers to be easy to see. You’ll likely want to watch each episode live as it airs, so you don’t miss a thing and you’re not spoiled if you haven’t already read the book. Here are all the details you need to know about how to watch tonight’s finale.

AIR DATE & TIME: Tonight’s finale of Sharp Objects airs in the U.S. at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) on Sunday, August 26. The finale concludes the eight-episode miniseries. Unlike the premiere, which was a little longer than an hour, the finale will only last an hour. If you’re streaming the premiere on HBO GO or HBO NOW, the episode may start a little earlier than when it airs on live broadcast TV. Sometimes streaming viewers’ episodes on HBO start about three minutes earlier than the broadcast time, so you might want to check around 8:57 p.m. Eastern on HBO GO and HBO NOW, just in case. If you want to watch the premiere On Demand, you’ll have to wait until Monday.

According to HBO Canada’s schedule, the finale will also air on Sunday night at 9 p.m. ET/PT in Canada. Every now and then, episodes start a few minutes later than normal in Canada, so don’t get too worried if it starts just a little bit late.

In the U.K., Sharp Objects will be simulcast in Britain by Sky Atlantic at the same time it air in the U.S. (which, in the U.K., will be Monday at 2 a.m.) It will be shown again in the U.K. later on that same Monday at 9 p.m.

TV CHANNEL FOR SHARP OBJECTS: Tonight’s premiere will air on HBO. To find out what channel HBO is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel HBO is on for you.

LIVE STREAM: Sharp Objects offers many great ways to watch the show online if you don’t have access to cable. These include HBO Now, DirecTV Now, Amazon Prime, and Hulu.

HBO’s description for the series reads: “Based on the book of the same name by The New York Times bestselling author Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl, Dark Places), this eight-episode series tells the story of reporter Camille Preaker (Adams) who returns to her small hometown to cover the murders of two preteen girls. Trying to put together a psychological puzzle from her past, she finds herself identifying with the young victims a bit too closely.”

The series had eight episodes total. This final episode is called “Milk.” The synopsis reads: “In the Season 1 finale, concerned for the safety of Amma, Camille puts her own life in jeopardy as she gets closer to the truth behind the shocking mysteries surrounding the Wind Gap killings…”