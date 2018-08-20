Shauna Sexton: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Playboy model Shauna Sexton was spotted out with actor Ben Affleck over the weekend. The news was reported by Page Six, the outlet claiming that Affleck had split from his girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus, whom he’s been dating for more than one year.

“If your boyfriend is seen with a Playboy model out in public at dinner, then I’d say Ben and Lindsay have been split for a while,” a source told the Post. Shortly after the news broke, it was reported that Shookus had deleted her Instagram account.

Sexton, 22, was born in Virginia. She was Playboy Playmate of the month in May 2018. Sexton is very active on social media, but only has about 54,000 followers on Instagram.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. She & Affleck Noshed at Nobu on Thursday Night

Sexton and Affleck were spotted having dinner at Robert De Niro’s restaurant, Nobu, on Thursday night. According to Page Six, the two enjoyed a meal together at the Malibu location.

“Ben seemed like he was in a somber mood … He comes in from time to time. Ben came in with a big team. He had bodyguards all around. He sat outside with Shauna, and they got a lot of food,” an insider told Us Weekly.

On Sunday, Sexton was spotted once again with Affleck, this time riding shotgun in his Range Rover as the two hit up a Jack In The Box in Santa Monica. According to the Daily Mail, the apparent couple’s date continued with a walk later on in the day.

As for what might make Affleck appeal to Sexton — she is really into guys who can make her laugh. In her bio on the Playboy website, she was asked about what she looks for in a guy.

“Humor is so important. I need someone who can keep up with my sarcasm or it’s just not going to work,” Sexton explained.

2. She Loves Working Out

Sexton is dedicated to keeping her body in shape. According to Playboy, Sexton is up at 5 a.m. every day to hit the gym.

“If I’m not working, I’m working out. I do a lot of high-interval training and incorporate cardio,” she told the mag.

3. She Works as a Vet Tech

Sexton may be one of Playboy’s hottest models, but she doesn’t consider herself to be just a model. She has a love and a passion for animals and has dedicated her career to caring for them by becoming a vet tech.

According to her Facebook page, Sexton currently works at VSEC – Veterinary Specialty and Emergency Center, located in Thousand Oaks, California.

“I’m good at working under pressure. I started in this field when I was about 16. After my first experience in surgery, I realized working fast-paced and under pressure is for me. Whatever requires me to move quickly and freely is intriguing. I love surgery more than anything,” Sexton previously told Playboy.

Sexton will sometimes post pictures of animals that she has worked with and share their stories on Instagram.

“Update: With all the love, medications, groceries, and rest -Bailey has fully recovered. She went to her forever home with the most amazing owners 3 weeks post operatively. I had the pleasure of witnessing this girl get stronger every day. Although I am saddened to part with her, she now lives on 4 acres with 2 dogs and horses. Her dad has recently retired and Bailey spends every day by his side. This dog has a better life than I do! Thanks for all the kind words and thoughts, Bailey is one tough mama,” she captioned a pic of herself in scrubs along with a dog she’d been working with back in November.

4. She Posts Plenty of Sexy Photos on Social Media, But Says That Modeling Is Her ‘Plan B’

Sexton is very proud of her body and will often share sexy photos of herself on social media — but she’s not looking to be a full-time model. In fact, Sexton calls her modeling gig a “backup plan.”

“I don’t classify myself as a model. It’s so cliché nowadays for people to say, I’m a model. I need to have some sort of backup plan. Modeling is my plan B. If it takes off, I’d be stoked. You’re only outwardly pretty for so long!” Sexton previously told Playboy.

5. She Loves Fast Food — & Whiskey

Sexton is super relatable and down-to-earth. In fact, she’s not afraid to admit that she loves fast food — which could explain her recent stop for a quick bite with Affleck.

“I eat like an NFL linebacker. You can throw tacos in front of me along with a McDonald’s cheeseburger and I will destroy it,” she told Playboy.

And, when it comes to drinking alcohol, Sexton’s tastes skew to the barrel-aged variety.

“Whiskey all day. Bourbon, for sure. I like whiskey and soda, which makes some people cringe, but I like it,” she told the mag.