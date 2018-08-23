Ozuna is releasing his new album Aura on Friday. The reggaeton superstar has been building up lots of anticipation building up to Aura‘s release, and its been revealed that American artists like Cardi B and Akon will also be featured on the album.

How to stream & listen to Ozuna’s new album

Aura, Ozuna’s second studio album following 2017’s Odisea, will be made available on a number of different streaming platforms at 9 p.m. PST on Thursday or midnight EST on Friday. We’ve listed the different platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen to them below.

Apple Music

You will be able to stream Scott’s album on iTunes and Apple Music. If you have an Apple Music account, you can go into the app on your phone or tablet and set the notifications to alert you when the album is out. Click here to learn how.

If you don’t have an Apple Music account and want to try it out, you can click here to start a free 30-day trial. If you cancel during your trial period, you’ll continue to have access to the entire Apple Music catalog until the date that you would have been billed for the full price.

Spotify

Based on the standard release schedule for Spotify, the Aura album will also be available to stream. If you don’t have a Spotify account, you can sign up for one here and pay only $0.99 for the first three months.

Tidal

Ozuna’s album will also be available to listen to on Tidal. The streaming service offers a free 30-day trial with Tidal Premium, which provides access to music videos and curated playlists.

There is also a free 30-day trial option for Tidal HiFi, which provides access to videos, playlists, and Lossless High Fidelity sound quality. Click here to sign up for either trial.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Ozuna discussed how he managed to snag features from the likes of Akon and Cardi B. “It was actually easy to do. It’s easy to work with someone who shares your same work ethic, who likes to create like you do,” he said. “When [me and Akon] got together, we did four songs: There’s one for his album and two for the future. He sang in English, he sang in Spanish, I sang in English. He doesn’t speak it perfectly, just as I don’t speak perfect English, but we understand each other.”

As far as pressure goes, Ozuna, who won the Best Artist at the 2017 Latino Billboard Awards, told the publication that the trick was staying focused on the music. “It wasn’t about doing something bigger or better. I don’t like to proclaim things,” he explained. “But people ask for a lot of music; it’s different from what it was. I study this genre, and it’s like the university for me. Now, artists grow weekly, there’s new sounds, new rhythms, new technology, new people, and you have to evolve.”

Ozuna will go on tour after the album’s release. Check out the tour dates here.