Tekashi 6ix9ine Prison Sentence: How Much Time Is He Facing?

Tekashi 6ix9ine is facing up to three years behind bars after a spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office office claimed the rapper violated the terms of his plea agreement after he pled guilty to one count of Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance in 2015, Page Six reports.

Tekashi, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was sentenced to years’ probation for posting a lewd video of a half-dressed 13-year-old girl performing oral sex on one of Tekashi’s friends in 2015. In exchange for no jail time, Tekashi agreed not to get re-arrested and was court ordered to fulfill a host of other conditions, including an apology letter to the victim and her family.

The Manhattan D.A. reportedly filed a letter to the presiding judge on Aug. 3, requesting that, in addition to prison time, Tekashi should be registered as a sex offender. Tekashi doesn’t believe he should be registered as a sex offender, claiming he was a minor when the incident occurred.

Tekashi Violated His Previous Plea Agreement by Getting Arrested Twice & Joining a Gang

Tekashi violated that plea agreement by getting re-arrested twice and joining a gang, according to Page Six. The rapper was arrested in Houston last January for choking a teen fan and then again in Brooklyn for driving on a suspended license and assaulting a police officer.

Prosecutors sent a letter to the judge, stating that the “defendant has had over two years to demonstrate to this Court that the role he played in the sexual exploitation of a thirteen-year-old child was an aberration in his otherwise law abiding life. He has failed to do so.”

Prosecutor Sara Weiss asked Justice Felicia Mennin to pull the deal, citing the two arrests and the fact that Tekashi also allegedly joined a gang while out on probation.

“He has not only become a successful recording artist, but is also now a self-admitted member of a violent gang called the 9 Trey Bloods,” Weiss told the judge. “It’s the people’s position he should be sentenced to one to three years.”

Had Tekashi Followed His Plea Agreement, His “Youthful Offender” Criminal Record Would Have Been Wiped Clean

Tekashi 6ix9ine is refusing to help NYPD in his kidnapping & robbery case https://t.co/A50tTb6WD1 pic.twitter.com/OU1Fin6WtU — Vibe Magazine (@VibeMagazine) August 6, 2018

Weiss also added that the “defendant’s behavior undermines any argument that the interests of justice are served by relieving him from the onus of a criminal record,” Weiss wrote.

Weiss is referring to the plea agreement, which also states that Tekashi, 22, would have his youthful offender status removed if he complied with the provisions of the agreement, essentially wiping his criminal record clean, Page Six reports.

In court papers, Weiss argued that Tekashi’s youthful offender status should also be pulled because of his “crime against a child, his arrests on new charges, and his continued use of social media to promote a culture of violence and glorify gang activity.”

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine could face up to three years in jail for violating his 3 year long probation after he choked a fan, assaulted a cop and drove without a license in a matter of months. He was on probation for performing sexual acts with a 13 year old girl back in 2015. pic.twitter.com/ai0FByeAuZ — The Pop Hub 👄 (@ThePopHub) August 9, 2018

Tekashi’s defense lawyers, Ian Niles and Lance Lazzaro, asked the judge for more time to respond to the allegations against Tekashi. The judge ordered the rapper to return to court on October 2, where he will be sentenced, according to Vibe.

Tekashi also reportedly posted a video on Instagram, saying that he was going to be locked up “forever.” He released his music video “Fefe” starring Nicki Minaj in July 2018, which he stated would be his last visual release before jail, Vibe reports.