‘The 100’ Season 6: When Does the Show Return? Is It Renewed?

Tonight is the season 5 finale of The 100 and, sadly, we’ll have to wait until 2019 to find out what happens next. It’s been a roller-coaster ride for fans this season, as Clarke ended up betraying Bellamy and Indra and the rest of her family for Maddie, but Maddie wasn’t even on board with her decision. Meanwhile, Octavia started out as an amazing leader but then spiraled out of control, destroying Monty’s algae crop in a desire for war. We really can’t wait to find out what’s going to happen in Season 6. But fans are going to have to wait a long time before they can watch the new season.

Here’s what we know so far.

Although we don’t have an exact date yet for when The 100 Season 6 will begin, we do know that the show has been renewed and it won’t be back until 2019. Fans celebrated like crazy when they found out the show was coming back for a sixth season. But that celebration also brings with it a long wait.

Instead of returning this fall, The 100 will be returning as a mid-season show, just like it does most years on The CW.

For Season 3, The 100 started on January 21, 2016. Then for Season 4, The 100 premiered on February 1, 2017. And this year, The 100 premiered even later for Season 5, on April 24, 2018.

Fans have speculated in the past that The 100 is premiered in the mid-season because fans prefer to watch episodes consecutively, rather than having several weeks at a time when the show is on a break. But this season was different and there were quite a few hiatuses anyway, probably to take advantage of summer sweeps.

So our best guess for when Season 6 will premiere is a pretty long gap of “sometime between February and April 2019.” More than likely the later part of that time gap.

But we do know we’re getting more than six seasons. During the Summer TCA Press Tour, Mark Pedowitz, president of The CW, said that he does not believe The 100 is nearing the end. “I hope it can go on for a long time,” he said, referencing how impressed he was with Jason Rothenberg’s revitalization of the show.

Season 6 will be the same length as Season 5: 13 episodes long. Some fans really wish the season would be longer, but at least we’ll be getting a new season. That’s more than fans of Colony, another post-apocalyptic show, are getting.

What are you going to do during the very long hiatus before Season 6 begins? Do you plan to rewatch The 100 from the beginning? Let us know in the comments below.