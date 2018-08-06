‘The Bachelorette’ 2018 Finale Time & Schedule

The 2018 finale of The Bachelorette airs tonight. Becca Kufrin has narrowed her suitors down to two men and just one of them will win her hand in marriage. Read on for all the details on what time the finale airs, the show schedule and additional information on the finale below.

“THE BACHELORETTE” SEASON 14 FINALE DATE: The finale date of The Bachelorette 2018 is August 6, 2018. It will begin at its normal time and, as usual, the premiere of Bachelor in Paradise will broadcast the following day, on August 7, 2018. Some of the cast members from season 5 of BIP are appearing on the live finale episode.

“THE BACHELORETTE” 2018 TIME SCHEDULE: The normal time slot of The Bachelorette is Monday nights, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET and 7 – 9 p.m. CT. In past years, the finale episode airs in the usual time slot and, following the finale is a live show called After the Final Rose. Recently, the franchise has combined ATFR and the finale in one large, live finale episode. This year’s edition is a three-hour event, running from 8 – 11 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 10 p.m. CT.

“THE BACHELORETTE” 2018 TV CHANNEL: The show airs, as usual, on the ABC Network. Find here the access to the ABC channel finder and locate your local station.

HOW TO WATCH “THE BACHELORETTE” FINALE 2018 ONLINE: If you do not have cable or cannot get to a television, you can watch The Bachelorette live online via your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including ABC (live in most markets), so you can watch The Bachelorette online. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV: ABC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Orange” plus “Broadcast Extra” channel bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of both packages, and you can then watch ABC live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

“THE BACHELORETTE” 2018 FINALE SYNOPSIS: After surviving shocking twists and turns, and a journey filled with laughter, tears, love and controversy, Becca heads to the Maldives with her final two bachelors: Blake and Garrett. She can envision a future with both men, but time is running out. Then later, Becca will be in studio with Blake and Garrett to discuss the stunning outcome and the heartwrenching decisions that changed all of their lives forever.