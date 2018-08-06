‘The Bachelorette’ Finale & 2018 Winner Spoilers

The season 14 finale episode of The Bachelorette 2018 airs tonight and emotions are running high, with only 2 men left vying for star Becca Kufrin’s heart. But, before we get into all the details on what happens on tonight’s show, as well as the rundown on the finale winner, this is your MAJOR SPOILER WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if you don’t want to know the who gets eliminated, who is engaged to Kufrin and how it all ends.

The official ABC synopsis for the finale episode reads, “After surviving shocking twists and turns, and a journey filled with laughter, tears, love and controversy, Becca heads to the Maldives with her final two bachelors: Blake and Garrett. She can envision a future with both men, but time is running out. Then later, Becca will be in studio with Blake and Garrett to discuss the stunning outcome and the heart-wrenching decisions that changed all of their lives forever.”

The finale airs tonight, in a live finale event, from 8 – 11 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 10 p.m. CT. Tune in to the ABC network or find instructions on how to watch The Bachelorette finale online here. Read on below for tonight’s spoilers.

Becca Kufrin Is Engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen

Sorry, Blake Horstmann fans. According to Reality Steve, Horstmann is the runner up this season and Garrett Yrigoyen is engaged to Becca Kufrin. And, the happy couple is reportedly still together today.

Going into her final solo dates with each of the guys, Kufrin was reportedly still unsure of who to pick. According to ABC, “Becca’s last date with Garrett … and she is still unsure of who she will choose to be her husband. Despite her indecision, the couple has a wonderful day sailing and spotting a school of dolphins … Blake gets his last chance to convince Becca that he is her true soul mate. He is determined to focus on their relationship … Blake gives Becca a heartfelt gift that takes the couple down a memory lane of their romantic journey. But is it enough? Becca is still filled with confusion and doubt about picking the right man. She is in love, but is he the one? Will she accept his proposal or have second thoughts?”

Clearly, Kufrin did have second thoughts about Horstmann, since she reportedly chooses Yrigoyen. When talking about the big proposal, prior to the finale, an excited Kufrin exclaimed to People that, “It was the happiest moment of my life. And it feels so good to say it. I still pinch myself, like, did that all just happen? It’s been a whirlwind.” As usual, jewelry designer Neil Lane designed Kufrin’s engagement ring.

Becca Kufrin’s Family Plays a Big Part in the Finale

Often, the star’s family makes an appearance on the finale episode and tonight is no different. Throughout the season, Kufrin has talked about her late father’s passing and the importance of her mother, sister and uncle, as well as other family members and friends. According to ABC, on tonight’s finale, “Before the guys arrive in the Maldives, an emotional Becca is excited to be reunited with her family – especially her sister and best friend, Emily. Although Becca is deeply in love with both of these captivating men, she has not expressed those feelings to either of them and hopes her family will help her gain clarity about who would make a better husband.”

Garrett Yrigoyen opens up to Kufrin’s Uncle Chuck about his failed marriage, while the family reportedly picks up on Horstmann’s insecurities about competing for Kufrin’s love. Kufrin’s sister, Emily, also warns Yrigoyen not to break her sister’s heart in the end.