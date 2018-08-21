‘The Hills’ Reunion Announcement at VMASs 2018

The cast of The Hills reunited on the VMA’s red carpet to say that they have a “big announcement” that will be made during the show tonight.

Could it be a cast reunion? Another season of The Hills?

Twitter thinks so:

Omg the hills red carpet reunion with no Lauren or Whitney… but y’all brought back Frankie and Jason? pic.twitter.com/fFWucXpQvi — 🌚 (@bfjohn) August 21, 2018

DONT TELL ME THE “ENTIRE CAST” OF THE HILLS IS TOGETHER AGAIN WHEN LC IS NOT THERE THAT IS AN ABOMINATION #VMAs pic.twitter.com/S9zx2M88qE — Lauren Jones (@LJmeetsworld) August 21, 2018

The Twittersphere was also quick to notice that Lauren Conrad was not part of the cast reunion on the red carpet.

IT'S NOT THE REUNITED CAST OF THE HILLS IF LAUREN ISN'T THERE — Sam Lansky (@samlansky) August 21, 2018

Conrad was the main focus of The Hills from 2006 to 2010. It was initially developed as a spin-off of Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County.