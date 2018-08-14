‘The Human Fountains’: Meet the Men on AGT

Tonight, the Human Fountains will perform live on AGT in the quarterfinals.

The group describes themselves as “a comedy group that creates fountain shows like you’ve never seen before.”

Who’s in the group? Read on to find out:

Ben Tillis

Tillis lives in LA, and works as a Financial Analyst. He attended the University of Texas at Austin, where he received his Bachelor’s Degree in Finance. He graduated from the school with a 3.84.

These days, Tillis works at Disruptive Technology Advisers, where he has worked since June.

Joel Lowinger

Joel is originally from Denver, Colorado. He currently lives in Austin, Texas, and is the founder and CCO of Digital Stairway.

Lowinger graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a BASc in Advertising, according to LinkedIn.

Sam Kaufman

Sam is the Chief Creative Officer at DigiHear. He graduated from Emory University, where he received his BBA in Marketing.

Sam has held a number of jobs over the years, including a motion picture marketing intern at Allied Integrated Marketing, office PA at The Weinstein Company, Agent Trainee at UTA< and Marketing at Brand Knew.

Elan Leftin

Elan Leftin works as an associate at Joseph J. Blake and Associates, Inc. He graduated from the University of Virginia in 2016 with a BA in Economics and Philosophy.

Leftin has worked as a Residential Brokerage Intern, Marketing Intern, Invest Sales Intern, and Business Development Associate.

Cameron Poter

Cameron Poter graduated from Stanford University in 2011 with a BA in Public Policy. He’s also the host of the podcast Sex Talk With My Mom.