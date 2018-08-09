‘The Meg’ End Credits: Is There a Post-Credits Scene?

The Meg has been getting lots of attention due to to its campy tone and star-studded cast made up of Jason Statham, Ruby Rose, Li Bingbing and Rainn Wilson. Entertainment Weekly called it “ridiculous, cheesy popcorn fun.” As with most blockbusters these days, however, fans might be wondering whether The Meg has a post-credits scene.

Unfortunately, the answer is no. There is not a post-credits scene in The Meg. There has, however, been talks about a potential sequel. Statham, who plays the heroic diver Jonas Taylor, spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the possibility of a second shark adventure.

“I think it’s like anything in this day and age — if it makes money, there’s obviously an appetite to make more money,” he said. “And if it doesn’t do well, they’ll soon sweep it under the carpet. But that’s the way Hollywood works. Everyone tries to make a good film, and it lies in the hands of the audience. People are the ultimate decider; the audience is the decider of whether anything gets to be a sequel or not.”

When asked about the prospect of a sequel, director Jon Turtletaub was similarly hopeful. “Fortunately, we have a whole series of books with a whole series of ideas,” he told Slash Film. “So there’s all kinds of stuff in there to do. Jaws again becomes a template of things to do and not do, right? The sequels to Jaws very quickly became real stretches to try to find another way to do this movie.”

Part of it is in your first movie, there’s the mystery of what it is,” he continued. “And by the time you get to your second movie, you don’t have that. And you can very quickly go too big, too fast.”

There has also been mention of scenes that had to be cut, or did not make it into the film despite Turteltaub’s efforts. In an interview with Bloody Disgusting, the director explained that the PG-13 rating that The Meg received ultimately kept him from including more “horrifying” death scenes.

“I am so disappointed the film wasn’t more bloody or disgusting,” he added. “My wife is glad about it and I’m glad my kids can see the movie, but the number of really horrifying, disgusting and bloody deaths we had lined up that we didn’t get to do is tragic.”

Turtletaub, who’s also directed The Sorcerer’s Apprentice and the National Treasure films, said that some of the gruesome moments he shot made the cut but were later trimmed down to make them more palatable.

“There was some really good s**t that didn’t survive to the final cut,” he revealed. “We shot or even did a lot of visual effects for [gory scenes]. We just realized there’s no way we’re keeping this PG-13 if we show this. It’s too fun a movie to not let people who don’t like blood and people who are under, say, 14 years old into the theatre.”

“I was very hesitant to cut out a lot of blood and gore,” he added. “I wouldn’t have if I thought it was wrecking the story but it wasn’t. It still looked okay. I’ll sit down privately with your audience and take them through some really nasty s**t.”