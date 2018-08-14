ABC’s ‘The Proposal’ August 13: Meet the Contestants

Ten men will be fighting to win over the heart of Dr. Celine on tonight’s episode of The Proposal.

Each of the men was handpicked by a group of professional matchmakers; so they’ve jumped a few hurdles to make it to the show live. But who will Dr. Celien choose?

Meet the men below:

Nicholas Mirror

The City 🌉 A post shared by Nicholas B. Minor (@nickel_pickle_) on May 23, 2018 at 4:18pm PDT

Nicholas is an athlete. He hails from California and Texas.

Michael Chadwick

Michael Chadwick is from Buffalo, New York, and graduated from the University of Buffalo with a BA in theater. He has “been the face of” advertising campaigns like Verizon, Angel Soft, and King Fisher Beer.

These days, he works as a licensed real estate salesperson at Citi Habitats (in New York City) and is the owner of The Chadwick Team.

His bio at Citi Habitats reads, “Michael is passionate about art, philanthropy & has traveled the world. He’s been to every state in America except for Alaska. An active board member at a nonprofit called Isramerica, Chadwick also volunteers at Comedy Cures & the Alzheimer’s Association. He has exceptional reviews on Renthop, Naked Apartments and Zillow.”

Billy Peck

Billy is an actor and director from New York City.

According to IMDB, he grew up in rural Ohio.

From 2017 to 2018, he played Strike Force Captain in Gotham, and from 2017 to 2017, he played CIA Recruit Flynn (an uncredited role) in Quantico.

Billy is no stranger to reality TV; he also appeared in the series Love Connection last year. A section of his IMDB profile reads, “While no stranger to the press and tabloids, Billy prefers to allow his work and reputation to speak for him playing ingenue roles with a sincerity, depth and intensity that is uncommon from young, modern actors.”

Wai

Wai is a finance scholar turned aerialist.

He recently wrote on Instagram, “Is Wai still looking for love? OR HAS HE BEEN SECRETLY ENGAGED ALL THESE WHILE??? 🤔 Catch me on @theproposaltv on @abcnetwork next MON AUG 13th 10|9c (7pm Vegas time) to find out if I stole the heart of the mystery lady Dr Celine with my wits & splits! 😍”

Tommy Taylor Jr.

According to his Instagram, Tommy is an engineer, comedian, and producer.

Steve Trezza

Steve Trezza is a CrossFit athlete and “super nerd”, according to his Instagram.

According to Feeling the Vibe, he is a video creator.

Dr. WC Cole

Dr. Cole is an orthopedic surgeon intern.

According to his Instagram, he is also a published author and podcast host.

The podcast he hosts is called Convos With Cole. The podcast’s description reads, “Wendell Cole is a doctor, entrepreneur, and avid traveler. He started college at the age of 16 and has an avid interest in medicine, investing, personal development, and the art of living life. In this show, he talks to extraordinary people from diverse areas and learns the stories, mindsets, tools, and habits for growth and success that listeners can use. Topics include but aren’t limited to Personal Growth, Raw Food Nutrition, Trauma Surgery Stories, Photography, Sports, Life Hacks + more!”

Edward Blair

👌🏿🙏🏿💯🔥👔🔥💯🙏🏿👌🏿 A post shared by Edward Blair (@fastedd33) on Nov 29, 2016 at 3:19pm PST

Blair is a civil rights compliance agent at Armand Resource Group. He is also a legal administrative assistant at The Sugga Law Firm PC, and studied political science at Rutgers University.

Na’eem Walton

Walton is an athlete, model, and influencer.