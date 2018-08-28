‘The Proposal’ Season Finale: Meet the Contestants

Tonight is the season finale of The Proposal, and nine men will be vying for the heart of mystery woman Amber.

The show works like this: ten men are handpicked by a group of professional matchmakers. There are four rounds of competition in which those ten men are whittled down to just two. In the end, the mystery woman is proposed to by both men, and must choose which one she wants to call her fiance.

Who are the contestants competing on tonight’s show? Read on.

Scott Curley

Scott Curley works as an event director and hiring manager. He graduated from Claremont McKenna College.

Bryan Adamcik

Bryan works as a production manager at Cameron. He graduated from Texas A&M University, where he received his degree in Engineering.

Johnny Jez

Johnny is the CEO and founder of YESH Apparel. He currently lives in Newport Beach, California. He also works as a personal trainer.

Shad McRell

Shad hails from San Diego, California.

John James Laws

John James Laws is an actor. He currently has four projects in post-production, including Hell Fest, and All I Have Is Now. He is also a news anchor for Tulsa’s Channel 8 News. He grew up in St. Louis, Missouri.

Ephesien Simpson

Kevin Wallace

According to Feeling the Vibe, Wallace hosts Taco Talk with Kev on Instagram.

Shane Crofts

Shane currently works as a senior financial analyst in Los Angeles. He graduated from Chapman University in 2013.

Gray Campbell