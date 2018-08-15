‘This Is Us’ Season 3: Return Date & Spoilers

Mark your calendars for Tuesday, September 24, because that’s when This Is Us returns for season 3 at 9pm ET/PT.

At the end of last season, fans finally learned the cause of Jack’s death. A house fire sent the protective father inside to rescue his family, the dog, and some important possessions from the house. Later in the hospital, Jack died after going into cardiac arrest because of the smoke inhalation.

One spoiler for this season is that the show is going to spend time focusing on Rebecca’s life without Jack. Which, of course, means how she came to be with Miguel. In an interview with Extra, actress Mandy Moore admitted, “It’s hard to imagine Jack without Rebecca… I feel like that’s going to be the biggest battle of the show… getting people to become Team Miguel.”

As for Jack, himself, we know that Milo Ventimiglia is still a part of the main cast. So what will Jack’s storyline be this season? Fans have speculated a number of options, but it seems that no one’s really guessed the whole truth. Ventimiglia says, “People have an idea and they think they do but man, you have no idea. You won’t see what’s coming.”

In another interview with E!, Milo revealed more about what fans can expect from Jack in season 3. “I think for Jack it’s about what makes this man that we’ve all fallen in love with– you know… what are the things in his younger years that turned him into this man who loves his wife, loves his family, gave everything he could to them. So we’re going back in time to when he was in the service… we’re gonna meet his brother… We do a little happier times outside of war and we get to see Jack and Rebecca at the beginning of their courtship.”

What fans can take from that is that this season will have some lighter moments. And Milo says he and Mandy are looking forward to sharing those moments with audiences.

And what about Toby and Kate? Actress Chrissy Metz teases that dynamics “definitely shift” when you get married. She also dished that they’ll touch upon starting a family and if they can even start a family.

Actress Susan Kelechi Watson, who plays Beth, has also teased that Beth is going to go through some personal identity changes that rattle her to the core.

In the words of TVLine, this season will take a “deep dive” into Beth’s backstory– one fans have been longing for for years.

And for Kevin, he’ll be “dealing with finding out information he didn’t even know about his father.”

Watch it all go down beginning on Tuesday, September 24, at 9pm ET/PT on NBC.