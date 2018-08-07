Are Tia and Colton Dating on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’?

Tia Booth and Colton Underwood reunite on Bachelor in Paradise, but yhile the couple may be excited to finally get together, it looks like Booth also gets romantic with another man. In previews, Booth is shown kissing, at some point, Chris Randone, who was a contestant, alongside Underwood, on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette. Underwood is also shown crying, telling others that he didn’t “expect to feel this way. All I wanted was a chance.” A fellow cast member is also shown telling the cameras that he’s not surprised to see Underwood stuck in another love triangle with Booth, just like he was on The Bachelorette 2018. Meanwhile, Randone tells the cameras that Booth needs to put the Underwood “situation” behind her because he continues to fall more in love with her each day.

When asked about his experience on Bachelor in Paradise, by Glamour, the only details that Underwood admitted to were that, “Paradise is emotional. I think there’s a lot of conversations that need to be had. It’s full of unexpected surprises that are both good, happy, sad, funny, all the emotions. I felt everything in Paradise.” According to Reality Steve, Booth and Underwood do not leave Bachelor in Paradise as a couple. As far as the future is concerned, though, you never know.

On The Bachelorette 2018, Underwood admitted to having dated Kufrin’s friend, former Bachelor contestant Tia Booth, prior to filming. Booth then appeared on the show and told Kufrin there was nothing to worry about … until much later in the season, when she admitted that Kufrin’s dating Underwood “made her sick to her stomach.” According to Reality Steve, Booth and Underwood were dating prior to Underwood’s joining Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette … but it wasn’t a long time before, as reported by Romper.

Reality Steve first stated that, “Colton and Tia had a history before Colton came on this show. They weren’t DM’ing, or flirting, or casually talking – he’d flown her to CA and I’m guessing it wasn’t for tea and crumpets … Then once it’s out on that date, just the fact that he was seeing your friend all while applying for this show, doesn’t that tell you all you need to know about this guy? Clearly Becca likes Colton.”

When asked by Glamour if he had previously wished Booth had been The Bachelorette instead of Becca Kufrin, he said, “I’m not going to lie, yeah. The one thing that hindered Tia and I’s relationship and played a factor into it … it was hard for me to get a read off of that weekend that we spent together, whether we could be good for each other. She was going back to Arkansas, and I was going back to Colorado. We needed more time. I needed more time in that relationship to see [where things could go] … Tia and I’s relationship moved more into a friendship those last two weeks leading up to me leaving for filming.”

Underwood made it to the final 4 hometown dates on The Bachelorette this past season.