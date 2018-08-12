Tiffany Trump Kisses Summer Goodbye in Black Bathing Suit

Tiffany Trump has no choice but to kiss summer goodbye, as she heads back to Georgetown. The first daughter took to Instagram on Saturday, August 11, to post a fun bathing suit photo — likely from her recent vacation in Mykonos.

The picture was taken in the shallow ocean water at sunset. Ms. Trump was wearing a black suit with a white cover-up tied around her waist. She accessorized with a bracelet, necklace, and a pair of sunglasses as she splashed in the ankle-deep water. You can check out the photo below.

In addition to her amazing trip to Greece, President Donald Trump’s youngest daughter went to London with her mom, Marla Maples. She also spent a great deal of time in the Hamptons with her friends, living her best life — and, there’s more.

“Tiffany joined her dad for a weekend at Camp David last month, celebrated pride month with friends in the Big Apple and has apparently been dabbling in craft projects in her free time. She has posted several Instagram stories showing her DIY efforts, including a denim vest she adorned with sparkly paint,” according to the Washington Post.

As evidenced in her bathing suit post, however, her summer travels have officially come to an end and she will be back to hitting the books very soon.

Tiffany Trump has always done well in school, and getting a good education has been a priority for her. After high school, Tiffany Trump went to the University of Pennsylvania. She graduated in 2016, and decided to continue her education even further by enrolling in law school. She is currently matriculated at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.

Last month, there was a rumor that Tiffany Trump had dropped out of law school, but a spokesperson from the White House quickly debunked that rumor.

“Simply false. She’s still enrolled in law school,” the spokesperson said, according to the Washington Post.

Trump is very popular on social media and has nearly one million followers on Instagram. She was part of an elite group called “Rich Kids of Instagram,” but it is unclear if she is still part of that group. The group was founded by Andrew Warren, the grandson of fashion designer David Warren. Although the squad changes from time to time, Tiffany has been among some of the richest, most enviable kids on the app.

“The photos they share on social media tell the story of an enviable set of lives intertwined, sipping rosé in infinity pools by day, sipping rosé on balconies overlooking the Marais by night — a picture-perfect posse of wealthy progeny,” reports Business Insider.