Tinsley & Scott’s Break Up on RHONY Reunion

In an interview with Andy Cohen in June, RHONY’s Tinsley Mortimer said of her and ex-beau Scott Kluth, “Today is an odd day – the media is reporting that we did break up and it’s true. We are on a break right now. Look, it’s so hard to be in a relationship, particularly when we don’t live in the same town. He’s in Chicago, so busy with CouponCabin.”

When Cohen pushed and asked Mortimer to specify if the two were “on a break” or “broken up”, she relented, saying, “We’re broken up right now.”

As a caveat, Mortimer said that she and Kluth break up all the time.

Fans have been pushing for an engagement between Tinsley and Scott for awhile now. The two have been dating on and off for about a year, but their turbulent relationship has been a point of focus on RHONY. It seems that Tinsley, herself, was hoping for a proposal, too.

Speaking to Cohen in early June about a proposal, the Inquisitir reports her as saying, “Do you know me? Um yeah! Tomorrow!”

And how are the two doing nowadays? Based on the fact that Scott helped Tinsley ring in her birthday in style, it seems the two are back on. According to Bravo TV, the pair checked out The Chainsmokers in Las Vegas.

Tinsley took to Instagram to give Scott a special shout out for all the birthday fun. “Thank you Scott for making my bday so special!” she wrote.

The two also vacationed together in July — Tinsley shared pictures posing on a swanky European vacation. Fans were curious if it was a solo trip or if Scott was there, until Tinsley eventually posted another picture with the caption, “Happy 4th from Venice! 🇺🇸🎆Photo by Scott 💋”.

Will the couple stay together? Only time will tell.