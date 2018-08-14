Who is Dr. Celine Thum’s New Fiancé, Tommy Taylor Jr.?

On Monday’s episode of The Proposal, audiences were introduced to Dr. Celine Thum. After spending one hour meeting, interviewing, and getting to know ten eligible bachelors, she eventually chose one as her husband.

Who did Thum choose? Tommy Taylor Jr.

Tommy Taylor Jr. is an actor, comedian, filmmaker, and writer who enjoys spending time both in front of, and behind, the camera.

According to his website, Tommy graduated from Carnegie Mellon University with degrees in computer engineering, public policy, and drama. He went on to receive his MBA from Howard University.

As an actor, Tommy has held small roles in films like “Die Hard 4”, “The Wire”, “How to Make It In America”, and “Veep.”

Tommy is also the founder of Taylor Creative LLC, a production company. He has “produced critically acclaimed and award winning videos, commercials, films, and produced his original sketch comedy series ‘The Tommy Taylor Show’ (TTS)”, which has won a slew of awards, including a Monty Award for Best Entertainment Program on MCT-TV, and two DCTV’s Viewers Choice Awards.

It’s unclear if Tommy and Dr. Celine are still together. Neither has posted an Instagram picture of the other (although this was likely to protect the winner’s identity).

Tommy hosted a viewing party on Monday night and posted about the event on his Instagram a number of times. His most recent post read, “Have I been secretly engaged? Am I America’s next top bachelor? Or will one of the 9 other studs get the girl!?? Been a fun journey with some amazing people! Find out TONIGHT Monday, Aug 13th at the official #TheProposal viewing party- and YOU are invited!!”

Who Is Dr. Celine?

Dr. Celine Thum graduated from the University of Illinois at Chicago in 2008 with a BA in Chemistry. She went on to receive her BS in Statistics and Operations Research.

Today, Thum lives in New York City and works as a board certified Emergency Physician, Director of Emergency Medicine Ultrasound at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, and a Ringside Physician for USA Boxing and the New York State Athletic Commission. Additionally, she works as the Medical Director of Paradocs Event Medical Services, which provides on-site medical services at sporting events.

She was also a collegiate and nationally ranked badminton player and a concert violinist.