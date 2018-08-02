Is This the Tracklist for Travis Scott’s New Album? Not Likely

Travis Scott’s third studio album, Astroworld, is scheduled to come out on Friday. The rapper unveiled the album cover on Tuesday, as well as a video trailer that included a snippet of the song “Stargazing.” Outside of “Stargazing,” however, Scott has stayed quiet when it comes to rumored song titles and guest features.

It’s unclear whether he will officially reveal them before the album’s release, but a tracklist has reportedly been leaked online. The tracklist in question lists eleven tracks, with no listed features. Check it out below.

1. “Stargazing”

2. “Chain Sex”

3. “Caesar”

4. “Ambition (Interlude)”

5. “Family”

6. “Watch”

7. “Skyscreamer”

8. “Drugs II”

9. “Trust”

10. “Peyote”

11. “Bissonet”

Many of the song titles align with what we’ve heard so far. The aforementioned “Stargazing” makes sense as a leadoff track, given its use for the album trailer, and a song tentatively titled “Cryogenic” has been making the rounds on Soundcloud over the past few months and has the refrain “Chain Sex” throughout. Its very plausible that “Cryogenic” is actually the second track.

Check out the original version below.

Its unclear whether Scott will have guest features, but he has assembled an impressive list of producers. Mike Dean, a longtime Kanye West collaborator, said that he’s been working on the album, as well as Sonny Digital, WondaGurl, Wheezy, NAV, Frank Dukes and Sheck Wes. Allen Ritter, who often works with Drake and Rihanna, reportedly went to Hawaii last month to put the finishing touches on the album.

The fifth track, “Family,” also has precedence. Scott previewed a song that’s believed to have the same name on Snapchat a few years back. Given how long the rapper has been working on Astroworld, it would make sense that “Family” would be a relatively old track.

Conversely, there are several reasons to question the validity of this tracklist. Neither Scott nor any of his camp has confirmed the the tracklist as legitimate, and a recent Twitter theory suggests that Astroworld will actually be a double album, in the vein of Drake’s recent Scorpion.

Scott released two different album covers on his account, one set during the day and the other during the night. The duality sparked a debate as to whether this means the album will have a duality theme, and play on the brighter and dark side of Scott’s persona.

Now here’s why I think this is only half the album’s tracklist. As @sxkuragi pointed out, the Astroworld vinyl is a 2LP, suggesting that it’s too long to be contained on one vinyl. Rodeo was 16 tracks and a 2LP- this list is 11 — Graham 🎪 (@graham_warren_) August 1, 2018

Astroworld possibly a double sided album. tracklist can’t be too long though pic.twitter.com/4b1tG7wKvi — me llamo (@von3400) August 1, 2018

In an interview with Beats 1 Radio, Scott said that Astroworld was a culmination of what he started with his 2015 debut Rodeo.

“Astroworld’s been set in stone since Rodeo,” he said. “My whole idea was if you locked in to Rodeo, you definitely locked into Astroworld. I’m just finishing the saga I started on my first album. This is supposed to be my second album. I had to go quick, because like I said, I had all these ideas, I just had to get off real quick, but now I’m finally back home with Astroworld.”

Scott also alluded to the fact that he has lots of tracks lined up for the album. “I’m at that point where it’s time to unleash anything I was working on, or any feel, anything inspired me for the album,” he said. “It’s about to be a vibe.”