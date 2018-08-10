‘Pump Rules’ Cast Goes Topless In Mexico

MVP in red back there. A post shared by Stassi Schroeder (@stassischroeder) on Aug 9, 2018 at 7:18pm PDT

Stassi Schroeder and the rest of the Vanderpump Rules women showed off their topless backs in an Instagram photo taken in Mexico on Thursday.

The cast has had a busy summer, and now they’re hoping to get some R&R in sunny Puerto Vallarta. According to Bravo TV, the women arrived for their vacation on August 8, and are staying at the luxurious Hotel Mousai, which has been featured on a number of the cast members’ Instagrams.

On Thursday, Brittany Cartwright’s Instagram story showed off everything from a hammock to a pristine breakfast overlooking the ocean to offroading by some waterfalls.

I 💙 YOU. A post shared by Brittany Cartwright💋 (@brittany) on Aug 9, 2018 at 6:01pm PDT

The 29-year-old also posted a cute Instagram with her husband-to-be Jax Taylor. Cartwright recently opened up to People about her engagement. “We just have been so happy. I can’t even be upset with him, I can’t stop smiling,” she said.

The couple has experienced a lot of ups and downs over the years. Taylor admitted to cheating on the last season of Vanderpump Rules, which resulted in a temporary breakup for the two. Now, they’re back together and ready to move on. “We’re doing very good,” Cartwright said. “It’s just such a happy time right now.”

Engaged or not, the girls are definitely looking to let loose in Puerto Vallarta. An Instagram photo uploaded on Thursday shows the women dressed to the nines, posing for a night on the town.

Stassi captioned the pic, “Basic B caption: who run the world? Girlsssss.” A number of fans have taken to social media to comment on how good the Vanderpump women look. One person wrote, “Looking gorgeous girls.” Another wrote, “Stassi and Ariana’s dresses are my fav!!!”

The show was renewed for a seventh season in April, and there’s a lot to look forward to going into the new season. In a recent interview with Inquisitr, James Kennedy said, “As far as season 7 goes, the drama just keeps on coming: new music, new friendships, heartaches – and this year I can say is going to be the spiciest season yet.”