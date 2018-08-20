VMAs 2018 Time & Channels the Show Is On

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards air on a Monday, rather than a Sunday night this year, which may throw some viewers off a bit. The red carpet arrivals and show time are later than some might expect as well. Read on below for all the schedule details on when the show airs, encore show times, what channels the VMAs are on and additional show info.

VMAS 2018 CHANNELS ON TV: The show is an MTV production, but doesn’t solely air on the MTV network. This year, the 2018 VMAs broadcast via the Logo network, MTV, Paramount network, Comedy Central, MTV2, the BET network, CMT network, and the VH1 network. Check with your local TV provider for exact channel numbers in your area, as well as what your cable package.

VMAS 2018 TIME & SCHEDULE: The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards air at 9 p.m. ET live/PT time delayed and 8 p.m. CT, on August 20, 2018. Encore presentations will air, following the show, which concludes at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT and 10:30 p.m. CT. The Logo network will air back-to-back showings of the VMAs until 2 a.m. ET/PT, as will VH1 and MTV2. Meanwhile, MTV will air the show on repeat until 4:30 a.m. ET.

VMAS 2018 RED CARPET INFORMATION: The red carpet pre-show airs from 8 – 9 p.m. ET on MTV. Terrence J, Nessa, DJ Pauly D and Vinny from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will host the pre-show, which will feature performers that include the Backstreet Boys, Bazzi and Bryce Vine.

HOW TO WATCH MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS ONLINE: The 2018 VMAs are available to watch online, as is the pre-show. Find here all your cable-free live streaming options on watching the show.

VMAS 2018 HOST: This year, there is no host for the MTV Video Music Awards, according to The Wrap. VMAs executive producer Bruce Gillmer explained to Bustle that this year, the producers of the VMAs would like for the music to be the primary focus of the show and not so much a host. So, there is no host and this isn’t the first time that the VMAs have carried on without an emcee.

VMAS 2018 PERFORMERS: The 2018 VMAs performances will include a separate PUSH Artist Stage to “push” upcoming and noteworthy music artists into the spotlight. These performers include Bazzi, Juice Wrld, Hayley Kiyoko, PrettyMuch and Jessie Reyez. When it comes to the mainstream performers for the night, they include Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Logic, Ryan Tedder, Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, Panic! at the Disco, and Maluma. There are also reports that Aersomith may close out the show.

VMAS 2018 PRESENTERS: For the presenters this year, they include the Backstreet Boys, Millie Bobby Brown, Common, DJ Khaled, G-Eazy, Gucci Mane, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Keegan-Michael Key, Kyle, Lenny Kravitz, Lil Uzi Vert, Blake Lively, Shay Mitchell, Olivia Munn, Rita Ora, Liam Payne, Bebe Rexha, Amandla Stenberg, and Teyana Taylor.

ADDITIONAL VMAS 2018 SPOILERS & INFORMATION: Cardi B leads the nominations this year, with a total of 10 under her belt. She has been reported to be opening up the show, but TMZ has reported that her appearance may not include a musical performance. For JLo’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award performance, she stated on Today that she will be “bringing the thunder.”