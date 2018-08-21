VMAs 2018 Presenters: Who Is Presenting at the MTV Video Music Awards?

Tonight is the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards and this year’s event does not have a host. The hope is to focus on the music and have the performers, as well as the A-list presenters, carry the show in style. In the past, for VMAs events without a host, this was a success.

When it comes to this year’s presenters, Entertainment Weekly has reported that the stars presenting some of the awards include the Backstreet Boys, Millie Bobby Brown, Common, DJ Khaled, G-Eazy, Gucci Mane, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Keegan-Michael Key, Kyle, Lenny Kravitz, Lil Uzi Vert, Blake Lively, Shay Mitchell, Olivia Munn, Rita Ora, Liam Payne, Bebe Rexha, Amandla Stenberg and Teyana Taylor. A few of tonight’s presenters and performers are also nominees at tonight’s event. Read on for the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards nominations.

According to MTV, up for Video of the Year are Camila Cabello (featuring Young Thug) — “Havana”, The Carters — “Apeshit”, Childish Gambino — “This Is America”, Drake — “God’s Plan”, Ariana Grande — “No Tears Left to Cry”, and Bruno Mars (featuring Cardi B) — “Finesse (Remix)”. Artist of the Year nominees include Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Drake, Ariana Grande, Post Malone and Bruno Mars. The Song of the Year nominees are Camila Cabello (featuring Young Thug) – “Havana”, Drake – “God’s Plan”, Dua Lipa – “New Rules”, Post Malone (featuring 21 Savage) – “Rockstar”, Bruno Mars (featuring Cardi B) – “Finesse (Remix)”, and Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”.

When it comes to Best New Artist, the nominees include Bazzi, Cardi B, Chloe x Halle, Hayley Kiyoko, Lil Pump, and Lil Uzi Vert. Best Collaboration nominees this year are The Carters – “Apeshit”, Logic (featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid) – “1-800-273-8255”, Jennifer Lopez (featuring DJ Khaled and Cardi B) – “Dinero”, Bruno Mars (featuring Cardi B) – “Finesse (Remix)”, N.E.R.D and Rihanna – “Lemon”, and Bebe Rexha (featuring Florida Georgia Line) – “Meant to Be”. The Push Artist of the Year nominees, who are in a category for rising artists, are Bishop Briggs, Chloe x Halle, Noah Cyrus, Tee Grizzley, Kacy Hill, Khalid, Hayley Kiyoko, Kyle, Lil Xan, PrettyMuch, Jessie Reyez, Sigrid, SZA, Grace VanderWaal, and Why Don’t We.

Best Pop nominees this year are Camila Cabello (featuring Young Thug) – “Havana”, Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”, Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry”, Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”, Pink – “What About Us”, and Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”. The Best Hip Hop nominations include Cardi B (featuring 21 Savage) – “Bartier Cardi”, The Carters – “Apeshit”, J. Cole – “ATM”, Drake – “God’s Plan”, Migos (featuring Drake) – “Walk It Talk It”, and Nicki Minaj – “Chun-Li”. Up for Best Latin are J Balvin and Willy William – “Mi Gente”, Daddy Yankee – “Dura”, Luis Fonsi and Demi Lovato – “Échame la Culpa”, Jennifer Lopez (featuring DJ Khaled and Cardi B) – “Dinero”, Maluma – “Felices los 4”, and Shakira (featuring Maluma) – “Chantaje”.

The Best Dance honorees this year are Avicii (featuring Rita Ora) – “Lonely Together”, The Chainsmokers – “Everybody Hates Me”, David Guetta and Sia – “Flames”, Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa – “One Kiss”, Marshmello (featuring Khalid) – “Silence”, and Zedd with Liam Payne – “Get Low”. Best Rock nominees for 2018 are Fall Out Boy – “Champion”, Foo Fighters – “The Sky Is a Neighborhood”, Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes”, Linkin Park – “One More Light”, Panic! at the Disco – “Say Amen (Saturday Night)”, and Thirty Seconds to Mars – “Walk on Water”. And, the Song of Summer nominees are Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin – “I Like It”; DJ Khaled (featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper and Quavo) – “No Brainer”; Drake – “In My Feelings”; Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa – “One Kiss”; Juice Wrld – “Lucid Dreams”; Ella Mai – “Boo’d Up”; Post Malone – “Better Now”; and Maroon 5 (featuring Cardi B) – “Girls Like You”.

Cardi B leads the nominations this year, with 10 to her name. Hopefully, she walks away with a few moon men tonight.