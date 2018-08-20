VMAs 2018 Red Carpet Live Stream: How to Watch MTV Video Music Awards Arrivals

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards are about the music, but they are also about the fashion. The celebrity arrivals at the VMAs are everything when it comes to some of the most cutting edge and craziest looks of the season. This year’s awards show airs on a Monday night, August 20, 2018, at 9 p.m. ET live/PT delayed and 8 p.m. CT, airing on multiple networks, in addition to MTV. But, when it comes to the red carpet pre-show, the arrivals will air on just the MTV network. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of MTV, for the red carpet arrivals, on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV

MTV is one of the 40 channels included in Philo’s main bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. Not only that, but you can sign up for a free trial without having to enter any billing information. You’ll get two days for free right off the bat, then if you enter your billing information after that, you will get an additional five more days free. After signing up, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app. Additionally, if you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any show or event that has aired in the last three days.

Sling TV

MTV is included in either the “Sling Orange” plus “Comedy Extra” bundle or the “Sling Blue” plus “Comedy Extra” bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app. If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

For those with a cable provider like Fios or Xfinity, they can watch the red carpet, as well as the show itself, via http://www.mtv.com/live-tv too. Simply sign in with your TV provider. Additional footage of the red carpet pre-show will publish on MTV’s YouTube channel, according to Footwear News.

The red carpet arrivals at tonight’s VMAs air live from Manhattan, at Radio City Music Hall, where the show takes place. The pre-show will featured celebrity interviews and performances from the Backstreet Boys, Bazzi and Bryce Vine. The hosts of the pre-show include Terrence J, Nessa, and Jersey Shore Family Vacation stars Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio and Vinny Guadagnino. The new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres this week, on August 23, 2018.

Some of tonight’s performers include Shawn Mendes, Nicki Minaj, Logic and Ryan Tedder, Post Malone, Ariana Grande, Travis Scott, and Panic! At The Disco. Jennifer Lopez is another performer and she is putting on a performance in honor of her receiving this year’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Cardi B has been reported to be opening the show, but TMZ has stated her appearance will not include a musical performance. Cardi B leads the pack this year, with 10 nominations to her name. She is sure to go home with at least one moon man award tonight. Jay-Z and Beyonce, together, are the closest behind Cardi B, having scored eight nominations for their video “APES**T.”

When it comes to presenters tonight, they include the Backstreet Boys, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Millie Bobby Brown, and Amandla Stenberg, as reported by Entertainment Weekly. Without a host this year, the show will be carried primarily by its presenters, as well as its musical acts, to keep the focus on this year’s artistic achievements.

This will be the 17th year that the MTV Video Music Awards airs live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Manhattan is a breeding ground for talent in the entertainment industry, so it’s a fitting place to hold one of the biggest events of the year in entertainment.