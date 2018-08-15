Aerosmith is performing on the Today show this morning, which runs from 7 – 9 a.m. ET live. Generally, the musical concert acts start performing halfway through the programming, so expect to see the legendary rock band around 8 a.m. ET, as they perform and reveal details about their upcoming Las Vegas residency. Also appearing on the Today show this morning are actors Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh, Ken Jeong and Awkwafina, with a focus on the new movie Crazy Rich Asians. If you would like to watch Aerosmith perform this morning, but you aren’t in the New York City area and you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch NBC live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

According to Blabber Mouth, Aerosmith is also set to perform on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon tomorrow, on August 16, 2018.

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, recently told SiriusXM’s Beatles Channel about the residency, which begins in 2019. Perry revealed, “We’re going to be doing a residency in Vegas starting next spring. What we want to do is something that I haven’t seen before … just downsizing our live show, just playing in a smaller place. We want to do something different. We’re in the middle of the production now. What we’re talking about is having an experience that you wouldn’t be able to see on a regular AEROSMITH tour.” Perry also said, “I feel like we’ve been out of the wind for a while and it seems like it would be a really cool thing to bring some of the history back, so the production is gonna look like that. But without losing what we are: a hardcore rock and roll band.”

The band will be celebrating their 50th anniversary in 2019.