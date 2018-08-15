Tonight is the first live results show for the 2018 season of America’s Got Talent. The show airs at 8 p.m. ET live/PT time delayed and 7 p.m. CT on the NBC network. Former AGT winner Darci Lynne, who impressed America last season with her skills as a singing ventriloquist, makes her return to the stage for a special performance on the results show. If you would like to watch the results show as it airs live, but you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch NBC live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV:

In addition to Hulu’s extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including NBC (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app. If you can’t watch AGT live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

NBC (live in most markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch NBC live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app. If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most events or shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV

NBC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app. If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

In addition to being able to watch the NBC network live via the above streaming services, you can also watch on your computer via NBC.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBC app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu, FuboTV or Sling credentials to do that.

Tonight, only 7 acts will make it through to the next round, with the help of America’s votes for the Dunkin’ Save. The Dunkin’ Save allows at-home viewers to save one of the acts in jeopardy. This is week 1 of the quarter finals. There are two additional weeks of the quarter finals, with 24 more acts to go. Tune in Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET live/PT time delayed and 7 p.m. CT to watch the AGT.