How to Watch ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Season 8 Episodes Online

When matriarch Ami Brown battled stage 4 lung cancer, Alaskan Bush People fans were worried that it would be the end of the family and the show they’d come to love watching. Fortunately, Brown is reported to be in remission and the ABP has returned for season 8, which premieres tonight. For all the latest info on what to expect this season, how to watch the new episodes of Alaskan Bush People online, and further details on the show, read on below.

“ALASKAN BUSH PEOPLE” SEASON 8 EPISODE 1 DATE & TIME: Season 8 of Alaskan Bush People premieres on Sunday, August 19, 2018, from 9:01 – 10:03 p.m. ET/PT and 8:01 – 9:03 p.m. CT. The normal time slot for the show will be Sunday nights, from 9 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 8 – 9 p.m. CT, though the show may may run over in time, depending on the episode. So, be sure to adjust your DVR if needed.

“ALASKAN BUSH PEOPLE” TV CHANNEL: The show airs on the Discovery network. Check with your local TV provider for the channel number in your area.

HOW TO WATCH “ALASKAN BUSH PEOPLE” SEASON 8 ONLINE: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch the Discovery Channel via Philo TV, a cable-free, live-TV streaming service.

Not only is Philo the cheapest option among all the streaming services at just $16 per month, but you can sign up for a free trial without having to enter any billing information. You’ll get two days for free right off the bat, then if you enter your billing information after that, you will get five more days free. After signing up, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

Additionally, if you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them later. And even if you forget to DVR the show, it also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any show or event that has aired in the last 72 hours.

Season 8 episodes of the show have started to become available for purchase on Amazon as well.

“ALASKAN BUSH PEOPLE” 2018 SEASON DESCRIPTION: According to the press release from the Discovery network, the official plot description of the new season reads, “After a year of hardship, the Browns are ready to make their long-awaited return to the wild. With over 400 acres of raw wilderness in the Pacific Northwest, the family faces new challenges – from severe weather to re-building their homestead in unfamiliar surroundings – that will make their bond stronger than ever.”

“ALASKAN BUSH PEOPLE” SEASON 8 PREMIERE EPISODE: Episode 1 of the season is titled “Back to the Bush”. According to Xfinity, the plot description of the episode reads, “The Brown family arrives on their new property in a remote region of Washington state, but the long winter wreaks havoc on their first attempts to tame the mountain.”

“ALASKAN BUSH PEOPLE” SEASON 8 EPISODE 2: The second episode of the season is “Breaking Ground.” The episode description states, “The Browns begin an ambitious bar build, the key to Billy’s grand vision; Noah returns reuniting the entire Wolfpack for the first time since Alaska,” according to Xfinity.