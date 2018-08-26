How to Watch ‘America to Me’ Starz Documentary Without Cable

America to Me, the 10-part Starz documentary series from Steve James (Hoop Dreams) that explores the quest for racial equity within a highly-regarded Chicago public high school, has been called “more than a must-watch.”

Fortunately, it’s easy to watch the series–even if you don’t have Starz.

Episodes of America to Me will air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT, starting with the premiere on August 26. And if you don’t have cable, don’t have Starz or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the docuseries (or watch episodes on-demand) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all Starz content through the HBO Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the Starz channel, you can then watch America to Me either live as it airs or on-demand (episodes are available on-demand as soon as they air live). With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Sling TV

Whether you already have a Sling TV account or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Starz is available as an add-on to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” package.

Once signed up, you can watch America to Me episodes live as they air, or you can watch them on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

Preview

Director Steve James’ long resume includes acclaimed works such as Life Itself, Abacus: Small Enough to Jail, The Interrupters, No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson and Prefontaine. But his most famous work is the 1994 documentary Hoop Dreams, which was named the greatest documentary of all-time by the International Documentary Association.

America to Me may not ultimately earn the same kind of praise of Hoop Dreams, but the early reviews are absolutely glowing.

The New York Times‘ James Poniewozik calls it “an invaluable look at where inequity begins, as well as the difficulty of getting to the place where it ends.”

Pilot Viruet of Uproxx said, “I don’t just want people to watch it. I want everyone to really sit down with it, to discuss it, to find concrete actions to fix the systemic issues within the education system, to actually understand the financial and racial struggles instead of distancing themselves through a screen. Which, I suppose, is a testament to America to Me‘s power.”

Slate’s Sam Adams calls it a “worthy follow-up” to Hoop Dreams, noting that “even in a series this expansive, you keep wishing you could spend more time with more people.”

America to Me comes at an important time when discussion of racial inequality needs to be at the forefront, and with high early ratings to back that up, this looks to be one of the summer’s must-watch shows of any kind.