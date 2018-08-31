WATCH: Aretha Franklin Funeral [LIVE STREAM]

Aretha Franklin died on August 16, 2018, after a battle with pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type, according to People. The music icon was 76 years old. Upon Franklin’s death, her family released the following statement, “In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins knew no bounds. We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love and support we have received from close friends, supporters and fans all around the world. Thank you for your compassion and prayers. We have felt your love for Aretha and it brings us comfort to know that her legacy will live on. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.”

Franklin’s funeral is set to begin at 10 a.m. and is expected to last approximately six hours, as there is a long list of performers and speakers involved. You can view the live stream of the event in the embedded videos, via CBS News and The Washington Post. And, for more information on what to expect at the funeral, read on below.

ARETHA FRANKLIN FUNERAL SPEAKERS: Reverend Al Sharpton, Michigan Governor Rick Snyder, Bishop T.D. Jakes, music mogul Clive Davis, U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, former President Bill Clinton, Tyler Perry, Smokey Robinson, Reverend Jesse Jackson and Cicely Tyson are all scheduled to speak at the service. Former President Barack Obama is unable to attend, but has reportedly sent a letter.

ARETHA FRANKLIN FUNERAL PERFORMERS: Gospel stars Marvin Sapp and Vanessa Bell Armstrong are set to perform, along with the Aretha Franklin Choir and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir. Other slated performers include some of the music industry’s greats. Performers expected are Stevie Wonder, Ariana Grande, Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson, Fantasia, Shirley Caesar, Ron Isley, Chaka Khan, Yolanda Adams, Jennifer Holliday, and Aretha Franklin’s son, Edward Franklin.

ARETHA FRANKLIN FUNERAL LOCATION: The funeral is being held on August 31, 2018, at the Greater Grace Temple, which is located on 23500 W. Seven Mile Road, Detroit, Michigan 48219. The service will reportedly reflect Franklin’s strong gospel roots.

According to USA Today, Aretha Franklin donned a head-to-toe red outfit for her public viewing. She has been laid in a 24-karat gold plated Promethean casket, which is made of solid bronze. The interior of the coffin was covered in velvet, with her name, along with “Queen of Soul”, embroidered in the casket with gold thread. Her casket was carried to the funeral site in a white 1940 LaSalle hearse, which, in the past, carried the coffins of Franklin’s father; David Ruffin, who was the baritone for the Temptations; and civil rights icon Rosa Parks.

There are also a line of pink cadillacs parked outside of the funeral service and anyone who shows up in the iconic car is granted entry into the private funeral.