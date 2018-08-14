How to Watch ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 5 Episode 3 Online

Bachelor in Paradise has extended to two nights per week, which means that tonight is episode 3 of season 5, airing at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT on the ABC network. If you do not have cable or can’t get to a television, you can watch Bachelor in Paradise live online via your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to having a Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu also offers subscribers a bundle of live television channels, including the ABC channel (live in most markets), so you can watch Bachelor in Paradise live online. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the Hulu website, or via your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you cannot watch tonight’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has Bachelor in Paradise episodes available after they air as well) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which provides you with 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

The ABC network (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Orange” plus “Broadcast Extra” channel bundle via Sling TV. You can now sign up for a free 7-day trial for both of the packages, and then you can watch the ABC network live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet and streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you cannot watch Bachelor in Paradise live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Amazon also has past episodes of Bachelor in Paradise available for purchase online. Episodes can be purchased individually, or bought for an entire season. Individual episodes start out at $1.99 and users can also purchase an Amazon TV Season Pass. In order to get the TV Season Pass, users can go to the Prime Video website, or open the Prime Video app on your compatible device. Then, open the video information for the TV season you would like to purchase.

For a rundown on what happened last night on Bachelor in Paradise, read on below.

Last night on Bachelor in Paradise, Colton Underwood was nearly eliminated. After his date with Tia Booth went well, he decided he wanted to keep his options open and meet other women, but he hadn’t exactly let Booth in on his plans. In turn, some of the other cast members were upset by his actions and felt his intentions of being on the show were questionable. Chris Randone, who previously went on a date with Booth during the premiere episode, was vocal about wanting Underwood out of the way so that he could continue courting Booth.

When it came time for the rose ceremony, many cast members were confident that Underwood would be sent home. However, he was not. Fellow cast member Bibiana gave Underwood a rose, telling him that she hopes he uses it for a second chance at love in paradise.

Then, of course, production threw a curve ball. Underwood joined filming fresh off of his season of The Bachelorette with Becca Kufrin. He had just brought Kufrin to meet his family on the hometown dates, told her that he loved her and then he was dumped. Suddenly, Kufrin appeared in paradise and went off with Booth to discuss the Underwood situation. Kufrin’s appearance caused Underwood to have a meltdown and tonight, the saga continues for episode 3. Tune in to see Underwood’s fate on the show.