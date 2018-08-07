How to Watch ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 5 Premiere Online

The 2018 season of The Bachelorette has ended, which means that Bachelor in Paradise has arrived for its 5th season. And, there are several cast-offs from Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, along with some familiar faces, fan-favorites, and villains, of course. If you don’t have cable or cannot get to a TV, you can watch Bachelor in Paradise live online via your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

In addition to an extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including ABC (live in most markets), so you can watch Bachelor in Paradise live online. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the Hulu website, or via your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you cannot watch the 2018 finale of Bachelor in Paradise live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has Bachelor in Paradise episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

ABC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Orange” plus “Broadcast Extra” channel bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial for both of the packages, and you then can watch ABC live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet and streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you cannot watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Amazon also has past episodes of Bachelor in Paradise available for purchase online. Episodes can be purchased individually, or bought for an entire season. Individual episodes start out at $1.99 and users can also purchase an Amazon TV Season Pass. In order to get the TV Season Pass, users can go to the Prime Video website, or open the Prime Video app on your compatible device. Then, open the video details for the TV season you’d like to purchase.

According to a preview of the cast, the people who are reportedly participating this season include Eric Bigger, Chelsea Roy, Bibiana Julian, Krystal Nielson, Tia Booth, Joe Amabile, Nysha Norris, Annaliese Puccini, Kendall Long, Jordan Kimball, David Ravitz, Nick Spetsas, John Graham, Astrid Loch, Angela Amezcua, Kenny King and Kevin Wendt. Additional cast members joining the show, according to Reality Steve, are Colton Underwood, Chris Randone, Kamil Nicalek, Benoit Beauséjour-Savard, Connor Obrochta, Leo Dottavio, Caroline Lunny, Jacqueline Trumbull, Jenna Cooper, Jubilee Sharpe, and Shushanna Mkrtychyan. Wells Adams has also returned as a bartender this year on the show and he is joined by Yuki Kimura, who was on The Bachelor Winter Games.

The new season of Bachelor in Paradise premieres on August 7, 2018 and will resume a Monday night schedule the following week. It’s time slot runs from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9 p.m. CT.