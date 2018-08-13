How to Watch ‘Ballers’ Season 4 Premiere Online

Ballers is an HBO show produced by industry heavyweights including Dwayne Johnson, Andy Garcia and Mark Wahlberg. On August 12, 2018, the show returns with its season 4 premiere, starring Johnson, as always, airing at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT on the HBO network. But, there are many viewers without cable. For the rundown on how to watch the show online, an episode guide to the season, the show schedule and more, read on below.

“BALLERS” SEASON 4 TIME SCHEDULE: Ballers airs on Sunday nights at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT. It is a half-hour program and it airs on the HBO network. The finale episode of the season is scheduled to air on October 7, 2018.

HOW TO WATCH “BALLERS” ONLINE: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch HBO on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live HBO and all of HBO’s on-demand content through Amazon Channels. The HBO channel, which costs $14.99 per month, also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can watch HBO live on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app. You can also head right to the Ballers season 4 episodes here and get started.

Hulu: Hulu has been offering a special deal that allows you to add HBO to an existing or new account for just $4.99 per month. Once signed up, you’ll be able to watch both live HBO and HBO on-demand content on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

“BALLERS” SEASON 4 EPISODE GUIDE: The titles of all nine episodes for the season have been released. Episode 1 is titled “Rough Ride”, episode 2 is “Don’t You Wanna Be Obama?”, episode 2 is “This Is Not Our World”, episode 4 is titled “Forgiving Is Living”, episode 5 is called “Doink”, episode 6 is called “No Small Talk”, episode 7 is “The Kids Are Aight”, episode 8 is titled “The Devil You Know” and episode 9 is “There’s No Place Like Home, Baby”.

The synopsis of the premiere episode reads, “Spencer and Joe weigh the pros and cons of acquiring an extreme-sport agency; Ricky sets down roots in Los Angeles, but finds himself yearning for something else; Charles rallies a group of disgruntled employees as he begins his tenure with the Rams.” For episode 2, the synopsis states, “Spencer becomes immersed in a marketing controversy; still smarting from their feud in Miami, Charles agress to give Ricky a chance, against his better instincts.”

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: According to Romper, actor and comedian Russell Brand has joined the cast of Ballers for season 4. Actor Rob Corddry, who plays “Joe” on Ballers, told the NWI Times that, “[Russell] is good. He has a very unique presence. I don’t know what it is. If it’s his smile, what he exudes when he talks to you. He really has a knack for putting you at ease. I had a blast with him.” Tune in to see Brand join stars including Dwayne Johnson on the new series.