How to Watch Who Won Head of Household on ‘Big Brother’ 20 Tonight Online

Tonight is another episode of Big Brother 20 and we’ve got all the details on the latest Head of Household, but before we get into any spoilers, here’s the rundown on how to watch the 2018 episodes of the show online. There are several cable-free options available and various ways to watch Big Brother online this season. Read on for options on how to watch tonight’s episode online:

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch any CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you are signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch it by using your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access: This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel (most markets included), as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app.

With CBS All-Access, not only can fans watch the show, they can also keep an eye on the cast in the house 24 hours a day, with the live feeds available via All-Access. In addition, fans get the opportunity to watch every episode from every season of Big Brother via CBS All-Access. According to CBS, fans without a CBS All Access subscription will still be able to catch up on the latest episodes form this season on CBS.com and the CBS App for mobile devices and tablets. The live feeds for the show are available to watch through the CBS All-Access subscription service, on a monthly basis. After the free 7-day trial, subscribers can pay with limited commercials $5.99/month or commercial-free for $9.99/month. All live feeds are available by using desktop, mobile phone and streaming media players.

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including CBS (live in select markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of CBS on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

FuboTV: CBS (live in select markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch CBS live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

As for who won Head of Household after the previous episode of Big Brother, Gold Derby has reported the spoiler. If you do NOT want to know who won HOH before the show airs, STOP READING NOW. With that said, the new Head of Household is Faysal Shafaat, who won on Augusts 16, 2018. And, Shafaat’s two nominees for eviction are Brett Robinson and Scottie Salton, but it doesn’t look like Robinson will be headed to eviction.