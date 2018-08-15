How to Watch ‘Born This Way’ Season 4 Episodes Online

Born this Way premieres its 4th season on August 15, 2018, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. This season, the show will air twice per night, with back to back episodes. Get the rundown on how to watch the show online, the time slots it airs in and an episode guide to the first four episodes below.

“BORN THIS WAY” 2018 TIME SCHEDULE & CHANNEL: Born This Way airs on the A&E network, with back to back episodes at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. ET/PT each week.

HOW TO WATCH "BORN THIS WAY" EPISODES ONLINE:

Episodes of the show can also be found available on Amazon for sale.

“BORN THIS WAY” SEASON 4 EPISODE 1: The title of the premiere episode is “Pursuit of Happiness.” The Xfinity synopsis of the premiere states, “The friends spread their wings and fly; Cristina and Angel announce the date of their wedding; Rachel asks Megan to be her roommate; John takes the necessary steps toward getting his driver’s license; Sean is determined to get a tattoo.”

“BORN THIS WAY” SEASON 4 EPISODE 2: Episode 2 this season is titled “Till Dress Do Us Part” and the Xfinity synopsis is, “Powerful emotions arise for Cristina and Bea while picking out a wedding dress; Elena wants to take her relationship with William to the next level, but an embarrassing family dinner threatens to derail it all; Megan and John visit the Chopra Center.”

“BORN THIS WAY” SEASON 4 EPISODE 3: “Don’t Limit Kitty” is the title of episode 3. Xfinity’s plot description of episode 3 is, “Cristina and Angel meet with their wedding planner; Rachel celebrates her birthday in Las Vegas surrounded by friends and family; Megan searches for an additional source of income to further her goal of financial independence.”

“BORN THIS WAY” SEASON 4 EPISODE 4: Episode 3 is titled “Home Alone” for season 4. The Xfinity synopsis for this episode reads, “Megan and Rachel move into their new place; Hiromi and Stephen explore whether they can move back to Japan; Angel and Cristina have a misunderstanding over Cristina’s desire to date other people; the group boogies down at Drag Queen Disco Bingo.”