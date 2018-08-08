How to Watch ‘Castaways’ TV Show 2018 Online

Castaways is a new reality show that tests the human need for companionship under extreme circumstances. Learn about the series, how to watch the show’s episodes online, cast details and more. Read on below.

“CASTAWAYS” 2018 PREMIERE & TIME: The show premieres on August 7, 2018, at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT. The official time slot for the show is Tuesday nights, from 10 – 11 p.m. ET/PT and 9 – 10 p.m. CT.

“CASTAWAYS” 2018 TV CHANNEL: Castaways airs on the ABC Network. Find here the access to the ABC channel finder and locate your local station.

“CASTAWAYS” SERIES SYNOPSIS: According to Xfinity, the synopsis of the new series reads, “Twelve diverse individuals are dropped alone throughout various islets in Indonesia and challenged to survive among washed-up luggage, scattered resources and abandoned structures.”

HOW TO WATCH “CASTAWAYS” TV SHOW ONLINE: If you don’t have cable or cannot get to a TV, you can watch Castaways live online via your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to an extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including ABC (live in most markets), so you can watch Castaways live online. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the Hulu website, or via your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app. If you cannot watch the 2018 finale of Castaways live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has Castaways episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

ABC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Orange” plus “Broadcast Extra” channel bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial for both of the packages, and you then can watch ABC live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet and streaming device via the Sling TV app. If you cannot watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

“CASTAWAYS” 2018 CAST: The participants for the premiere season include Angel Alvarenga, Terry Allen, Eric Brown, Sawyer Brown, Tim Burke, Robbie Gibbons, Reshanna Hearvy, Matt Jaskol, Krichelle Kerbow, Richard Rogers, Kenzi Whittington, and Tracee Wnetrzak. a

“CASTAWAYS” 2018 PREMIERE EPISODE: The title of episode 1 is “Abandoned”. The official ABC synopsis of the episode is, “In the search for others, you may find yourself when 12 diverse individuals are dropped alone throughout various islets in Indonesia and challenged to survive among washed-up luggage, scattered resources and abandoned structures. The only way to leave the remote islands is to persevere long enough to be rescued or to quit. As dramatic situations unfold on an expanse of islands in the South Pacific, the series flashes back to the real lives of each participant in documentary fashion, demonstrating haunting parallels to the lives they left behind.”

“CASTAWAYS” 2018 EPISODE 2: “Man Down” is the title of episode 2 and the official ABC plot description for episode 2 states, “A chance encounter between Tim and Krichelle takes them by surprise, while Eric finds himself on a solo path. Sawyer, Angel and Richard meet for the first time, but one of them realizes they don’t have what it takes to go on. Meanwhile, Robbie fears that he’s been abandoned for good as Kenzi fails to return from her exploration of the island – sparking his childhood insecurities. As each of the 12 Castaways’ emotional journeys unfold on the islands, flashback footage from their regular lives reveal further insight into their personalities.”