‘Chesapeake Shores’ Live Stream: How to Watch Season 3 Online

Season 3 of Hallmark’s beloved series Chesapeake Shores premieres tonight. But if you don’t have access to a TV and you still want to watch it, you’ll have some options. The episode premieres tonight, Sunday August 5, at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a television, you can watch the premiere live on your computer, phone, or streaming device by signing up for one of the following streaming services.

FuboTV

The Hallmark channel is included in the main “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the movie as it airs on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the movie up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Sling TV

The Hallmark channel is included in either the “Sling Orange” plus “Lifestyle Extra” bundle, or the “Sling Blue” plus “Lifestyle Extra” bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch a live stream of the movie on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Hallmark Channel Everywhere App

If you have a cable or satellite subscription that includes The Hallmark Channel, you can stream Hallmark’s shows for free via the “Hallmark Channel Everywhere” app. You’ll have to sign in to watch the shows as they air, and this will only work if your cable or satellite provider is participating in the program. First you have to download the app, then verify your TV subscription by logging in using your provider’s username and password. The service works with any computer that has a high-speed connection, and any iOS or Android device. You can get the app on iOS here. You can get the Android app here.

Preview for Tonight

The synopsis for tonight’s episode reads: “After three months on tour, Trace returns to an elated Abby in Chesapeake Shores. While he navigates a magazine interview, though, he realizes protecting Abby and the girls from the paparazzi will be difficult. Mick faces off against Connor in an environmental legal battle and tries to warn him of a major error before it is too late. Jess discovers Bree’s manuscript, causing tensions to rise when she reads whats inside. Meanwhile, Kevin continues his paramedic training, and grows closer with Sarah. As everyone comes together for the annual Oyster Festival, Nell recruits the family to save a local landmark.”