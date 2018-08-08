CMA Fest 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch the Show Online

CMA Fest 2018 airs tonight on the ABC network. It’s a time to celebrate some of the best in country music, from the biggest entertainers, to newcomers. CMA Fest is four-nights long, but all of those concerts have been condensed into one full programming event, airing from Nashville, Tennessee. Get to know more about the festival, the performers, what time the show airs, and how to watch it online, of course.

CMA FEST 2018 DATE & TIME: The festival took place this year from June 7 – 10, 2018. The dates for next year’s 2019 CMA Fest have already been announced and they are June 6 – 9, 2019. The air time on TV for the show is 8 – 11 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 10 p.m. CT.

CMA FEST 2018 ON TV CHANNEL: The show airs, as usual, on the ABC Network. Find here the access to the ABC channel finder and locate your local station.

HOW TO WATCH CMA FEST 2018 ONLINE: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch ABC live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including ABC (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV: ABC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Orange” plus “Broadcast Extra” channel bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of both packages, and you can then watch ABC live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

CMA FEST 2018 HOSTS: Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini were the hosts of the event. Both hosts are also performers at the event and have previously hosted. This is Rhett’s third time hosting CMA Fest and Ballerini’s second run as co-host.

CMA FEST 2018 PERFORMERS: According to CMA World, the performers include Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Brett Eldredge, Charles Esten and Friends, Florida Georgia Line, Dustin Lynch, Kelsea Ballerini, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Charley Pride, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Ricky Skaggs, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Lee Ann Womack, and Brett Young. Lauren Alaina and Bebe Rexha also make guest appearances. ABC has reported that the artists making their debut TV performances are Brown, Michaels, Pardi, Pearce and Wallen, Combs, and Midland. Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott also make appearances.