How to Watch Guy Fieri’s ‘Grocery Games’ Season 18 Episodes Online

Guy Fieri’s show Guy’s Grocery Games is in its 18th season and, along with new episodes airing, reruns air throughout the week as well. On Fieri’s show, he puts talented chefs up against each other to compete in grocery store cooking exercises. Get to know more about the upcoming new episodes, the show itself, when it airs and how to watch episodes online.

“GUY’S GROCERY GAMES” 2018 TIME SCHEDULE & CHANNEL: Guy’s Grocery Games airs on the Food Network, with new episodes on Wednesday nights, from 9 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 8 – 9 p.m. CT. Throughout the day and throughout the week, rerun episodes of the show also air on the network.

HOW TO WATCH “GUY’S GROCERY GAMES” ONLINE: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch the Food Network on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: If you want an extensive Netflix-like on-demand streaming library with dozens of exclusives in addition to live TV, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live channels, including Food Network. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Food Network on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app. If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Philo TV: Food Network is included in Philo’s main bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. Not only that, but you can sign up for a free trial without having to enter any billing information. You’ll get two days for free right off the bat, then if you enter your billing information after that, you will get an additional five more days free. After signing up, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app. Additionally, if you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any show or event that has aired in the last 72 hours.

FuboTV: Food Network is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch Food Network live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app. If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most events or shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Amazon features season 18 episodes from Guy’s Grocery Games, available for purchase individually and as a whole for the entire season. Fans can buy individual episodes in SD or HD, starting at $1.99 – $2.99 and ranging from $22.99 – $24.99 for the entire season.

“GUY’S GROCERY GAMES” SEASON 18 EPISODE “FOOD SCIENTISTS”: The Xfinity plot description of this upcoming episode reads, “Four food scientists showcase their molecular gastronomy skills; in the first round, the chefs must flip the basic ingredients of a hamburger into a modern dinner; making a twist on an American classic with restrictions dictated by the Food Pyramid.”

“GUY’S GROCERY GAMES” SEASON 18 EPISODE “COMFORT FOOD COOK-OFF”: The description of this upcoming episode, by Xfinity, states that, “Four comfort food experts compete; chefs must make their signature dish while incorporating a list of mandatory ingredients; preparing an elevated comfort classic using a mystery canned ingredient; making a regional comfort dish on a tight budget.”