How to Watch iHeartCountry Festival 2018 Online

The 2018 iHeartCountry Festival airs tonight, showcasing some of the best in country music today. The show features never-before-seen collaborations and performances from big music stars today, in honor of the occasion. Get the rundown on how to watch the show online, what time it airs, the performers involved and more information below.

iHeartCountry Festival 2018 Time & Channel: The program airs on the FOX network. The only noted time for the festival’s air time is from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT.

How to Watch the 2018 iHeartCountry Festival Online: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch Fox live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including Fox (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV: Fox (live in most markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most events or shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV: Fox is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

iHeartCountry Festival 2018 Performers: Some of this year’s performers are Mason Ramsay, Luke Bryan, Billy Currington, Cole Swindell, Keith Urban, Dan + Shay, Maren Morris, Dustin Lynch, and Sugarland. According to FOX, Gavin DeGraw, Danielle Bradbery, Jana Kramer, Sam Palladio, Josh Henderson, Ryan Hurd and cast members from FOX’s hit drama The Gifted.

iHeartCountry Fesitval 2018 Hosts: Candace Cameron Bure and Bobby Bones are this year’s hosts. Bones is a familiar face with iHeart, as he is a well-known iHeartMedia on-air radio personality. As for Cameron Bure, many know her from Full House, Fuller House and The View.