WATCH: Jake Paul Defeats Deji In Boxing Match

Jake Paul won the undercard match of the KSI vs Logan Paul fight. The younger Paul brother caused his opponent Deji to throw in the towel during the fifth round of their six round contest after a series of headshots.
Leading up to the match, Paul claimed that he was going to knock Deji out in the first round, but it was actually the former who had the momentum early on. He even managed to lay a brutal shot to the face on Paul, resulting in the latter getting a bloody nose after the first round.
Paul managed to recover, and by the end of the match, it was clear that he had gained the upper hand.
The image of Paul looking surprised with a bloody nose quickly became a meme on Twitter, with many channeling their dislike for the YouTube star into a series of mocking tweets.
“Deji was so down on himself because he lost, not realizing he became a legend anyway to most of his fans just for doing this to Jake Paul’s nose,” wrote one user.
After the match, Paul gave an interview that saw him promote his merchandise. “Deji fought an amazing fight but I hope he learned a lesson about the things he said. He said some sh*t about my family,” Paul explained. “This hasn’t been an easy year and this fight was about fighting all those things. Tonight I will celebrate this win but it is all about starting a clothing line.”
The last line, in particular, drew jeers from the crowd. Paul then proceeded to challenge singer Chris Brown to a boxing match, which caused another wave of reactions and memes on social media. “Okay, let me get this straight,” wrote one shocked viewer. “Jake Paul wins, promotes his new merch line, and then proceeds to go call out CHRIS F*CKING BROWN!? phahahahaha I’m sorry mate but what the f*ck.”
During his post-fight interview, Deji announced that he wants a rematch against Paul. “I didn’t fight as well as I should have,” he said. “But I’m telling you right now this is not the end of me. I want a rematch, I don’t care, I’ll fight anyone… I need to prove myself that this isn’t the end of me.”
Tune into the live stream below to see the results of the KSI vs Logan Paul match.