WATCH: Kim Kardashian Interview Highlights With BigBoyTV

Kim Kardashian recently agreed to do an exclusive interview with BigBoyTV on Real 92.3 LA. The tell-all interview started Thursday, August 9th, and will follow up with a part two on Friday, August 10th.

Kim addresses multiple things, including how she treats those who body shame her and what she tells her kids about her fame.

She opens up about how her and Kanye came together, telling some of the stories for the first time.

Of course, Kim was also asked about Donald Trump.

Kim Talks About The Moment Model Tyson Beckford Came After Her on Instagram

Kim had an epic clapback for Tyson Beckford after he commented on a picture she posted on her way to tape “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

“Sorry I don’t care for it personally. She is not real, doctor f—ed up on her right hip,” the comments read.

Kim responded with, “Sis we all know why you don’t care for it.” *Sips tea*

The consensus on Twitter was that Kim is homophobic.

That’s not at all what they said tho, you absolutely twisted their words around. I’m not defending what they both said but you completely changed up their words. — IG: PLAYBOYCICI (@playboycici) August 1, 2018

But in her interview with REAL 92.3 LA, she stresses that she isn’t, saying, “I love the gay community, and they love me. That has nothing to do with this.”

Kim Says North West Finally Asked About How Her Mommy Became Famous

Kim explains it was an awkward moment when her daughter North West asked her how she became famous. “Okay, I’m going to have to explain this to my kid,” Kim said. “We have a TV show.”

When asked if North West has more money than the rest of us, Kim nodded and said, “North’s good.”

Three years ago, another little one asked Kim how she became famous. The exchange was caught on Snapchat.

Kid: “How are you famous?”

Kim: “That’s still up for debate.”

Kim Tells a Story of How She Spared Kanye From Heartbreak When She Was Still With Kris Humphries

This story might be new, but it isn’t the first we’ve heard of how Kim hid her marriage to Kris Humphries from Kanye West when the two started to reconcile their friendship.

Kim was married to NBA player Kris Humphries for a few months back in 2011. In her interview with BigBoyTV, Kim recalls a time her and Kanye were in the same room two weeks after she had married Humphries.

She hid her wedding ring from Kanye so “he wouldn’t be heartbroken.” Kim claims she knew her marriage to Humphries was a mistake immediately, but that nothing happened between her and Kanye until their split.

She expresses how that encounter with Kanye reminded her of how miserable she was in her marriage.

In an interview last year on “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen, Kim admitted she felt pressured to tie the knot with Humphries.

“I just thought, ‘Holy s—, I’m 30 years old. I better get this together. I better get married,'” she explained.

“I think a lot of girls do go through that where they freak out in thinking they’re getting old and have to figure it out, and all their friends are having kids, and so it was more of that situation.”

I’m Grateful For What The President Did For Me And I Hope to Continue That Relationship: Kim

Kim told BigBoyTV that though her and President Trump might not agree on issues of policy, she’ll be forever grateful for how he responded to her efforts back in June, when she lobbied him to pardon Alice Marie Johnson, a nonviolent drug offender who was serving a life sentence in prison.

The two might be getting along now, but Trump had much to say about her Kim a few years ago. During a filmed conversation with Howard Stern back in February of 2013, Trump was asked if Kim had a nice body, to which he responded, “Does she have a good body? No … Does she have a fat a**? Absolutely.”

“If it weren’t Kim, they’d say, ‘Wow, I don’t want to go out with her,'” Trump said.

He body shamed her again on HLN’s “Showbiz Tonight,” saying, “She’s a nice person. I’ve known her over the years. She’s really a nice person, but she’s gotten a little bit large. I would say this, I don’t think you should dress like you weigh 120 pounds.”

At the time of those comments, Kim was pregnant with North West.

Check back tomorrow for highlights from day two of Kim’s interview with BigBoyTV on REAL 92.3 LA.