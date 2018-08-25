WATCH: KSI & Logan Paul Boxing Match Ends In a Draw

The highly-anticipated boxing match between YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul came to an unexpected finish when the match was declared a draw. Both fighters wound up going the full six rounds.

The match was much closer than most fans anticipated. While KSI was considered the favorite, Paul managed to hold his own, and even land a few surprise hits that swayed the rounds in his favor. The final round was especially nail-biting, as both men traded blows until the clock ran out. Several viewers were unsure of who would ultimately win, but the match was declared a draw. Watch the last few rounds below.

Many fans were shocked by the fact that the match was declared a draw, and felt that KSI should have been crowned the winner. “Draw?! What fight were the judges watching? KSI clearly won,” wrote one user. “Had Paul leaning and missing the whole second half of the fight. Sh*t was rigged for a rematch smh.”

Another wrote: “I CAN’T BELIEVE IT…. A DRAW. Unbelievable. @KSIOlajidebt should be incredibly proud of himself. First few rounds looked rough, but his aggression later on was insanity. What a fantastic fight.” Check out additional reactions below.

It’s a draw! Nobody can convince me that this wasn’t scripted to milk fans a second time. Totally shameless. #KSIvLogan — Liam Robertson (@Doctor_Cupcakes) August 25, 2018

Draw. Way to make more money out of this… #KSIvLogan pic.twitter.com/LEvK3t5YmM — Nightcookiee (@nightcookiee) August 25, 2018

KSI was considered the favorite because he previously defeated YouTuber Peter Weller in a similar event. He had also been vocal in his disdain for Paul beforehand. “We’re going to go in there and really box. I feel like some people forget that,” he told Polygon. “They think we’re going to go in there and hug it out and swear at everyone and say, ‘Ha, we played you.’ But it’s not like that at all. Right now it’s getting the number one goal, and that is knocking out Logan Paul.”

The pair dissed each other through a series of diss tracks and press conferences leading up to the match. KSI released the diss “On Point,” which he used as his entrance music. The song’s lyrics and corresponding music video contains several references to Logan and the feud between them.

“Boy you ’bout to get it / Blondy fail to handlebars that aim to kill him / N*gga always hitting with the shot I’m picking,” he rapped. “Make him missing like I’m Thanos clicking / Teammates switching, now you’re twitching / Storming in to break the plates from in your kitchen.” Read the full lyrics here.

Paul fired back with “Goodbye KSI,” which contained old footage of the YouTuber mixed with jabs at his popular FIFA videos. “B*tch, this ain’t FIFA, you can’t run / But I think I’m ’bout done being nice to you / B*tch, you know you gonna lose / I got one question for you: where have your t*ts gone? / I cannot wait for round one / You’re done, I’m think I’m done being nice to you.” Check out the lyrics here and the track below.